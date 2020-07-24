Search

Advanced search

Judge overturns eviction of Hackney mum and daughter during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:29 24 July 2020

Hale Fedai is in a housing dispute with the council. Picture: Submitted by Hale Fedai

Hale Fedai is in a housing dispute with the council. Picture: Submitted by Hale Fedai

Archant

A Hackney mum who was evicted during the coronavirus lockdown has been given access to her home once again.

Hale Fedai was living near Homerton Hospital with her three-year-old daughter when the crisis took hold in the UK.

When her mother starting suffering with symptoms of the virus, Hale said she temporarily went to stay with and care for her.

However, when she tried to return to her rented flat, court documents say Hale found the locks had been changed by the landlady Moyosore Nallah who wanted to retake possession.

She was forced to sofa surf with her young child and even became involved in a dispute with Hackney Council - which was not offering to provide accommodation because officers believed the family could live with her mother long term.

Hale says this is not an option because it could jeopardise her mother’s mental health to live with a young child, and Hale’s relationship with her mother.

READ MORE: Hackney mum left ‘hopeless’ while sleeping on sofas amid housing dispute

At Clerkenwell and Shoreditch County Court on July 14, District Judge Luigi Sterlini ruled Hale Fedai should be given access to her former flat once again with an injunction.

You may also want to watch:

The landlady had previously had an application to evict rejected, and the judge ruled that now no one is allowed to “interfere” with Hale’s “quiet enjoyment of the property”.

“I am stable now,” Hale said, who said she previously felt “hopeless”.

She added: “Although obviously, she (the landlady) can ask again for possession in the future and I don’t know when that will be.”

Hale is hoping to be offered accommodation by Homefinder UK - but this may be outside London and a long commute for Hale’s work and her daughter’s nursery.

During the coronavirus lockdown, the government implemented a ban on evictions in order to protect tenants during uncertain times. It is in place until August 23.

Cllr Rebecca Rennison, cabinet member for finance, housing needs and supply, said every family “deserves a safe and secure home”, and the council is committed to supporting every family at risk of homelessness.

She added: “We’re pleased that Ms Fedai is now able to return to her home, however, we recognise that this accommodation may not be sustainable after the eviction ban ends, which is why we are working with her to find a suitable place to live for the longer-term.”

Ms Nallah did not wish to comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

Clissold Park attack: Teenager stabbed in the back of his head with ‘metal object’

Emergency services on the scene after a teen was stabbed in Clissold Park. Picture: Roy Chako

Amhurst Park stabbing: Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Stoke Newington assault

A man was stabbed in Amhurst Park. Picture: @999London

10 arrested in dawn raids after year-long investigation into gang shootings in Hackney - including Uzi sub-machine gun incident

Drugs, cash and a gun have been seized during Operation Detroit. Picture: Met Police

Two teenagers sentenced for racist assault on rabbi in Hackney

The assault happened in Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

Clissold Park attack: Teenager stabbed in the back of his head with ‘metal object’

Emergency services on the scene after a teen was stabbed in Clissold Park. Picture: Roy Chako

Amhurst Park stabbing: Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Stoke Newington assault

A man was stabbed in Amhurst Park. Picture: @999London

10 arrested in dawn raids after year-long investigation into gang shootings in Hackney - including Uzi sub-machine gun incident

Drugs, cash and a gun have been seized during Operation Detroit. Picture: Met Police

Two teenagers sentenced for racist assault on rabbi in Hackney

The assault happened in Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Pope puts England on top with help from Buttler

England's Ollie Pope batting during day one of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Arsenal’s Mustafi to miss FA Cup final

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi (centre) gestures during the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium

Mourinho confident Tottenham can deliver in transfer window

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho instructs his players

Tottenham Women sign Williams

Manchester City Women's Gemma Bonner and Birmingham City Women's Rachel Williams during an FA Women's Super League match at Academy Stadium, Manchester

Clapton CFC have become owners of the historic Old Spotted Dog ground in Forest Gate

Clapton CFC are moving into the Old Spotted Dog (Pic: Garry Strutt)