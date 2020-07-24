Judge overturns eviction of Hackney mum and daughter during lockdown

A Hackney mum who was evicted during the coronavirus lockdown has been given access to her home once again.

Hale Fedai was living near Homerton Hospital with her three-year-old daughter when the crisis took hold in the UK.

When her mother starting suffering with symptoms of the virus, Hale said she temporarily went to stay with and care for her.

However, when she tried to return to her rented flat, court documents say Hale found the locks had been changed by the landlady Moyosore Nallah who wanted to retake possession.

She was forced to sofa surf with her young child and even became involved in a dispute with Hackney Council - which was not offering to provide accommodation because officers believed the family could live with her mother long term.

Hale says this is not an option because it could jeopardise her mother’s mental health to live with a young child, and Hale’s relationship with her mother.

At Clerkenwell and Shoreditch County Court on July 14, District Judge Luigi Sterlini ruled Hale Fedai should be given access to her former flat once again with an injunction.

The landlady had previously had an application to evict rejected, and the judge ruled that now no one is allowed to “interfere” with Hale’s “quiet enjoyment of the property”.

“I am stable now,” Hale said, who said she previously felt “hopeless”.

She added: “Although obviously, she (the landlady) can ask again for possession in the future and I don’t know when that will be.”

Hale is hoping to be offered accommodation by Homefinder UK - but this may be outside London and a long commute for Hale’s work and her daughter’s nursery.

During the coronavirus lockdown, the government implemented a ban on evictions in order to protect tenants during uncertain times. It is in place until August 23.

Cllr Rebecca Rennison, cabinet member for finance, housing needs and supply, said every family “deserves a safe and secure home”, and the council is committed to supporting every family at risk of homelessness.

She added: “We’re pleased that Ms Fedai is now able to return to her home, however, we recognise that this accommodation may not be sustainable after the eviction ban ends, which is why we are working with her to find a suitable place to live for the longer-term.”

Ms Nallah did not wish to comment.