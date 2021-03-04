News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

'So many characters': Lockdown portraits on display

Logo Icon

Camilla Patini

Published: 8:58 AM March 4, 2021    Updated: 10:59 AM March 4, 2021
Friends Sian and Desree

Friends Sian and Desree - Credit: Justine Roland-Cal

An exhibition of lockdown portraits is on display on the outside railings of Chats Palace community arts centre in Homerton until the end of the month.

The exhibition, In My Block, is by Hackney artist and photographer Justine Roland-Cal.

The photographs, which can be seen next to Homerton Hospital, capture Justine's fellow residents outside in the communal garden at Welshpool House, near Broadway Market.

Taken last year, each portrait has a story to tell, with subjects including young rapper Sho Snipez, friends Sian and Desree, and the building’s concierge, Ray.

Rapper Sho Snipez

Rapper Sho Snipez - Credit: Justine Roland-Cal

“Culturally, there's a lot of different people here. I just think it's part of London. I really enjoy the fact that so many nationalities are in this building. It's just a really interesting thing,” said Justine.

You may also want to watch:

“There’s something about how many different characters and families and communities live in these places, and Grenfell brought that out a lot, I think. It was heart wrenching. There was something that stayed in my mind about it, about community and people living in these places, that are sometimes gentrified areas."

Justine is hoping to expand the series to indoor portraits once lockdown lifts, with an indoor exhibition to follow.

Artist Justine Roland-Cal

Artist Justine Roland-Cal - Credit: Justine Roland-Cal


Most Read

  1. 1 Leaseholders in low-rise buildings fear cladding scandal bills
  2. 2 Facebook bans breastfeeding campaign ads starring Hackney mum
  3. 3 Steve Allen: My problem with phone-y scam calls
  1. 4 Baby Edward: Police confirm biological mother was found
  2. 5 Architecture review: The 'competing hands' of building a city
  3. 6 24-hour DJ set raises thousands for mental health charity
  4. 7 Regular testing 'vital' for secondary students, says Hackney's deputy mayor
  5. 8 Maureen Colquhoun remembered as 'political fighter for justice and truth'
  6. 9 Scheme to help young Hackney people kickstart their careers
  7. 10 Hackney activist denies racism but resigns from diversity commission
Hackney News
Homerton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Clair Battaglino and Niall Crowley standing on a Hackney street.

Facebook

Hackney road closure campaigners to stand in by-election

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Flooded flat entrance.

Hackney Council

Sewage flooded flat as man struggled to report issues amid cyber-attack

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Waste crews delivering new wheelie bins in Hackney. 

Fortnightly waste collections launched to 'encourage recycling' in Hackney

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Boys standing in the back of an open truck driving down Fairholt Road, during the Jewish holiday Purim in 2017

Purim celebrations 'will be a bit different this year', says Hackney mayor

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus