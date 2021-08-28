All Points East: Rapper Kam-Bu - 'I wasn't nervous. Not when the music starts'
- Credit: William Mata
South West London rapper Kam-Bu enjoyed his first time at All Points East and “wasn’t particularly nervous” about playing to a live audience.
Fresh from releasing debut EP Black on Black, which garnered a four star review from NME, the newcomer won over a crowd on the Firestone Stage this afternoon (Saturday).
“I’ve been gigging for a while, and for my style of music, it’s very much a live thing,” he told us. “You have to come and see us live to understand it.”
“It’s a stage that everyone passes,” he added. “But they stopped and they heard the songs and stayed. I think that’s a good sign.
“I’ve only just started releasing music this year, everywhere I have gone the reaction has only been positive. I can’t complain.”
Having played the Boardmasters festival already, Kam has already hit his stride this summer and is ready to travel to the Reading Festival, where he will play the 1Xtra stage tomorrow.
“There were nerves before Boardmasters because it had been so long, but as soon as the music starts, I remember where I am,” he said. “You find your way home.”
On Black on Black, which was released on August 20, he said: “With that EP, I feel like I knew what I wanted to do and I executed it perfectly. And that’s the reception I’m getting.
“It has been a long roll out because of Covid. And a lot of it is live stuff, so when I play it live it suddenly all makes sense.
“I’m doing what I’ve got to do, I’m just having fun. I put my all into it.”