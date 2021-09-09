Published: 11:44 AM September 9, 2021

A mural of Keith Flint has been painted in Dalston by Manchester Street artist Akse P19. - Credit: Akse P19

A mural of The Prodigy's Keith Flint has been unveiled in Hackney to mark World Suicide Prevention Day - which is tomorrow (Friday, September 10).

The work was painted by Akse P19 who has also memorialised David Bowie and Sir Captain Tom Moore. The artist has teamed up with music and mental well-being festival Headstock to create the artwork of The Prodigy's former frontman to raise awareness of mental health text support service, Shout 85258.

Flint died in March 2019 at his home in Essex.

His bandmates Liam Howlett and Maxim made a personal pledge to support the Crowdfunder.

The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett said: "Respect to everyone for coming together to make this happen for a cause so close to us. Akse has done Keef proud.”

The Hackney Keith Flint mural is based on original photograph by Rahul Sing and features the mental health charity Shout 85258's logo and number. - Credit: Akse P19

The mural, located on Beechwood Road in Dalston, is less than 100 yards away from the site of the old Four Aces Club where The Prodigy played their first ever gig.

Flint started off as a dancer in the group before taking vocals for some of the band's most famous hits such as Firestarter and Breathe.

Headstock funded the project via a Crowdfunder campaign, which raised more than £10,500.

Headstock Founder, Atheer Al-Salim said: “Keith Flint was the original fire starter. He was a true trailblazer in electronic music, and I was lucky enough to see him perform with The Prodigy on a number of occasions.

"Off-stage, Keith struggled with his mental health, and he talked candidly about his ‘dark periods’.

"Tragically, this culminated in him taking his own life. We’ve created this mural to help remember Keith and ensure that his flame continues to burn brightly – but also to raise awareness of Shout 85258."

A mural of Marcus Rashford painted by Akse P19. - Credit: Based on original photo by Daniel Cheetham

The mural is based on a photograph taken of Flint by The Prodigy’s tour photographer, Rahul Singh, and has been painted on the side of the Hackney Co-operative complex at 62 Beechwood Road.

Artist Akse P19 has previously painted murals of Joy Division's Ian Curtis, Marcus Rashford, Captain Tom Moore and George Floyd.

Manchester artist Akse P19 mural of Joy Division's Ian Curtis created with Headstock to raise awareness for Shout 85258 last year. - Credit: Based on original photo by Phillipe Carly

Victoria Hornby, CEO of Mental Health Innovations which powers Shout 85258, added: "This incredible mural will be unveiled ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day. It is a day to remember that, while there may be times in all of our lives when we might feel overwhelmed, you are not alone and that support is always available."

Anyone in the UK can text 'SHOUT' to 85258 anonymously, confidentially and for free to speak to a trained volunteer any time of the day or night.



