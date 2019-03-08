Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

'Kids feel they can't talk about it': Hackney charity Red Box on tackling period poverty

PUBLISHED: 15:54 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 13 May 2019

Gemma Abbott of Red Box.

Gemma Abbott of Red Box.

Archant

A Hackney charity offering free sanitary products is out to tackle the taboo of period poverty.

The Red Box Project Hackney North has provided more than 60 boxes of free period products in supermarkets, libraries, schools and youth centres including Young Hackney, Stoke Newington School and Our Lady's Convent.

Volunteer coordinator Gemma Abbott said: "There's a big financial need in Hackney. There's a lot of kids in poverty, a lot using food banks, and a lot on universal credit.

You may also want to watch:

"If you're a family struggling to make ends meet and you can't put food on the table, you'll also be struggling to buy menstrual products.

"It's so important these people know they can access sanitary products. It's a weight off their minds and one less thing to worry about."

Gemma said every organisation in Hackney who wanted a red box now had one, with the charity's main aim to get people talking.

"There's a huge stigma around menstruation but also around poverty," she continued. "When the two intersect you get this unmentionable problem which is extremely challenging for people to talk about. Kids don't feel like there's anyone they can tell."

The Red Box plans to close by the end of the year, following the government's announcement last month that free sanitary products will be in all English primary schools from next year.

Most Read

Pensioner left counting the cost after drink driver ploughs into her Stoke Newington home

The car had smashed into the woman's home in Stoke Newington.

Joshua White stabbing: Second teen charged with murdering Homerton man

Joshua White. Picture: Met Police

Royal Mail investigating fake stamps with Diane Abbott’s face on ‘working their way through postal network’

The franked fake stamp with Diane Abbott's face on it.

Three deaths at Hackney homeless hostel in two months

The Shuttleworth Hotel in Well Street, Hackney. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘It’s one of those things’: Bob Cooke’s pie and mash shop to close down - ending East End tradition in Broadway Market

Bob Cooke, 71, the fourth generation of Cookes to run the Pie and Mash shop in Broadway Market. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Pensioner left counting the cost after drink driver ploughs into her Stoke Newington home

The car had smashed into the woman's home in Stoke Newington.

Joshua White stabbing: Second teen charged with murdering Homerton man

Joshua White. Picture: Met Police

Royal Mail investigating fake stamps with Diane Abbott’s face on ‘working their way through postal network’

The franked fake stamp with Diane Abbott's face on it.

Three deaths at Hackney homeless hostel in two months

The Shuttleworth Hotel in Well Street, Hackney. Picture: Polly Hancock

‘It’s one of those things’: Bob Cooke’s pie and mash shop to close down - ending East End tradition in Broadway Market

Bob Cooke, 71, the fourth generation of Cookes to run the Pie and Mash shop in Broadway Market. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Robson confident Middlesex can take white-ball form into County Championship campaign

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: John Walton/PA)

O’s pair Brill and Bonne eye collective and individual glory at Wembley

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill and defender Jamie Turley celebrate winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lloris praises Pochettino, but insists squad focus is on Champions League final

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (left) and captain Hugo Lloris celebrate winning 3-2 at Ajax in the Champions League semi-final, second leg match (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

London Lions Macaulay named Coach of the Year

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay (pic Graham Hodges)

Tottenham manager congratulates his ‘superheroes’ after unbelievable five years

Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Everton (pic: Steven Paston/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists