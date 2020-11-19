Search

Clarence Mews killing: Kieron Brown found guilty of stabbing Exauce Ngimbi to death

PUBLISHED: 16:28 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 19 November 2020

Kieron Brown who was convicted of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Kieron Brown who was convicted of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

met

A man from Homerton has been found guilty of manslaughter, after stabbing Exauce Ngimbi to death in broad daylight in Lower Clapton last year.

Exauce Ngimbi who was stabbed to death. Picture: Met PoliceExauce Ngimbi who was stabbed to death. Picture: Met Police

Kieron Brown, 27, of Mabley Street, stabbed the 22-year-old eight times in Clarence Mews on December 5.

A post mortem found Exauce died of stab wounds to his heart and aorta.

Emergency services were called at 2pm, and despite the best efforts of London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, he was pronounced dead at the scene half an hour later.

A murder investigation was launched and Brown was charged two days later with murder and possession of a pointed or bladed article.

He was remanded for trial at Harrow Crown Court and he was found guilty today of manslaughter and possession of a bladed article.

Exauce and Brown had been involved in a fight on the day before his death, but the exact reasons for the disagreement are still not known, according to Scotland Yard.

Det Insp Rita Tierney said: “This is another incredibly sad case where a young person has lost their life on a London street due to knife crime.

“Our team has worked hard to bring Exauce’s killer to justice and I hope it gives his family some degree of comfort.

“Regardless, the result will not bring Exauce back and they will always have to live with their grief.”

Brown was remanded for sentence at Harrow Crown Court on Wednesday, 25 November.

Exauce was the fifth person killed because of knife crime in Hackney last year.

