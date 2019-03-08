Search

Kings Crescent Estate: 200 homes for council rent or shared ownership planned for final phase of redevelopment

PUBLISHED: 17:22 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:22 25 June 2019

How the Kings Crescent Estate could look.

How the Kings Crescent Estate could look.

Archant

More than 200 homes could be built in the final phase of development on Hackney Council's flagship estate project.

The award-winning Kings Crescent Estate off Green Lanes would see 219 new homes built by the council and 174 existing ones given a makeover.

More than half would be "genuinely affordable" - council housing or shared ownership. The designs, worked on with tenants and leaseholders for a year, will also feature better public spaces, play areas and community facilities.

The first phase of the work was completed in 2017 and saw 273 new homes built, with another 101 refurbished.

The redevelopment has been named one of the top 50 new buildings in the UK by the Royal Institute of British Architects and won the Mayor of London's Prize at the New London Awards.

Mayor Phil Glanville said: "The new and refurbished homes we've already built at Kings Crescent have won plaudits from around the world, but I'm most proud that new and existing families love them and are using the amazing public spaces.

"Our latest proposals aim to build on the successes of our work so far - with hundreds more stunning, high-quality homes, spaces for children to play and for the local community to come together."

The plans are expected to go to the planning committee later this year and it is hoped work will start next year and finish in 2023.

