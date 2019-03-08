Kings Crescent Estate is safe, Hackney Council reassures residents, but admits it contains Kooltherm K15 insulation used at Grenfell



Hackney Council has insisted the insulation in its flagship Kings Crescent Estate is safe - despite admitting its walls contain the same insulation as some used at Grenfell Tower that has been banned from use in high-rise buildings.



Some leaseholders have been unable to secure a competitive mortgage rate as a result, and any number of others living in tall buildings in the borough could be affected - the council has not yet divulged how many buildings or which ones.

One couple at Kings Crescent suspected something could be amiss with their Green Lanes building when surveyors valued the £685,000 flat they bought two years ago at £0 until Hackney could prove its compliance.

For a surveyor to give the flat a higher price and to secure a mortgage at a decent rate the married couple needed the council to sign a form stating it meets new building regulation guidelines introduced in December.

But they contacted the Gazette after council officials gave them the run-around for 10 weeks.



The council has now admitted the insulation used to build the 273 flats opposite Clissold Park is called Kooltherm K15, may be combustible, and is now banned for use in buildings over 18m tall - although it did meet regulations when it was built the year before.

The Grenfell fire triggered the largest review of safety in the UK since the Second World War, leading the government to introduce a flurry of new building rules.

Kooltherm K15, an insulation product manufactured by Kingspan, made up about 15 per cent of the Grenfell Tower insulation.

Another Kingspan product Kooltherm K12, meanwhile, has also been used in the council's Bridport House development - where tenants were told last month they must evacuate for a year while the material is either painstakingly removed from the wall cavities or entirely demolished.



A decision either way was due to be announced at the council's planning meeting last night.

The risk at Bridport House was only uncovered by surveyors investigating the wonky bricks at the building opposite Hoxton Park in March. Since then fire wardens have been patrolling the building round-the-clock at a cost of £16,000 a week.

But although the council has not carried out any investigations into Kings Crescent, it reassured the Gazette that it is 100pc certain it is safe.

"We can't say this [Kooltherm K15] is non-combustible, but that's different from saying it's a fire risk," a council spokesperson said.



"What matters is the overall fire performance of the specific wall build up, which we are confident in."

The council says Bridport House is considered a fire risk because of its timber frame, and that Kings Crescent is "an entirely different construction", and should not pose a risk.

Bridport House and Kings Crescent are both designed by Karakusevic Carson architects.

The council dubbed the couple's mortgage issue at Kings Crescent an "administrative issue", and claims it is caused by a lack of clarity about how changes in regulations should apply to existing buildings. Since we published last week's story, a number of people linked to the tenants and residents' association (TRA) have got in touch to say they have had no problem obtaining competitive mortgages even in recent weeks and months.

"More than three years after the Grenfell Tower fire, it is essential that the government urgently publishes the next steps on how it will implement fundamental reform to building regulations, giving reassurance and confidence to residents, house builders and the wider public," said a spokesperson for the council.

"It is a complex issue affecting the house building and mortgage industry as a whole."

But the mortgage brokers for the couple trying to remortgage claim this is the first case of its kind they have come across.

"After speaking to two of the biggest lenders and a number of large survey companies it is something that's being requested on any properties with some form of cladding, since the new regulations came into place in December last year," they said.

"We were told by these lenders and surveyors that they've not had any problems in getting these certificates from property owners or councils and between them they've had hundreds or even thousands of cases such as this."

In the meantime the couple who cannot secure a mortgage have complained they are trapped, unable to sell or remortgage and currently being "financially crippled" by paying over the odds.

One of the affected couple told the Gazette she was "annoyed and furious".

"Absolutely I am worried about the house," she said. "I'm partially worried about the safety, although it's not a glaringly massive issue, but it's worrying it's not approved to regulation."

She added: "I don't know what insurance companies would think about this. We've only talked about surveyors and mortgages.

"This is my home. This is my finances, and it will massively impact me if we can't get the mortgage approved. If you sell it because you can't afford to live here, the buyer will run into the same problem, so you won't be able to sell or mortgage the flat."

Have you been affected by this issue? Contact Emma at the Gazette: emma.bartholomew@archant.co.uk.