Kingsland Road crash appeal: Cyclist 'critical' after apparently hitting an empty parked car

The accident happened outside 199 Kingsland Road. Picture: Google Street View Google Street View

A cyclist is fighting for his life after apparently crashing into an empty parked car in Haggerston.

The 21-year-old suffered serious facial and neck injuries after the accident at 12.20am in the early hours of Saturday morning in Kingsland Road, just north of the junction with Pearson Street.

He remains in an east London hospital where his condition is "critical but stable", according to Scotland Yard.

His next of kin has been informed.

The serious collision investigation unit is investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses or passing motorists with dash-cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chadwell Heath traffic garage on 020 8597 4874 or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.