Black ice cream to be sold in campaign against beach waste

Published: 11:48 AM August 19, 2021 Updated: 11:53 AM August 19, 2021

The ice cream tastes better than it looks, the charity has said. - Credit: The Kraken Rum

Black ice cream will be sold at the People’s Park Tavern this weekend to raise awareness of beach pollution.

Manufacturer The Kraken Rum and marine conservation charity PADI AWARE are collaborating to hand out the dark scoops, which also contain edible variants of beach waste as toppings.

Passers-by at Victoria Park might be suspicious of eating gummy milk bottles, ring pulls, and single-use bits of cutlery, but the shock value is exactly the point, the charity has said.

A spokesman added: “The nationwide roll-out, which is coming to London, acts as a gentle nudge to recycle and properly dispose of litter this summer.

“It’s the most delicious way to demonstrate, with each bite of The Kraken ‘Ice Clean’, your support for the protest.”

The stunt will be held on Saturday, August 28, and Sunday, August 29 from 1pm to 4pm at the tavern in Victoria Park Road.

Scoops cost £1 and all proceeds will be donated to PADI AWARE Foundation.

Kraken will match each donation pound-for-pound and intends to help the charity in its mission to reduce ocean debris by half within the next decade.

