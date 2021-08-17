Friends of the Krays to appear at NHS fundraiser in notorious pub

Published: 1:32 PM August 17, 2021

Maureen Flanagan (near centre) with line-up of ex-gangland figures Dave Courtney (far left), Jimmy Lambrianou, Freddie Foreman, Chris Lambrianou and actress Channelle Hurley who plays gangsters' molls on TV. - Credit: Shaun Preston

Fans of the Kray brothers’ legend are invited to a fundraiser for the NHS this weekend, which will feature East End figures Freddie Foreman and Chris Lambrianou.

The pair, who were well connected to infamous twins Ronnie and Reggie, will be signing books at the next Kray Party – which has become a well-known annual event.

There will be a wide variety of local stallholders, music, and a raffle with prizes provided by local businesses and a snooker cue signed by Ronnie O’Sullivan.

The party’s organiser, Maureen Flanaghan, is hosting the charity event from 12.30-4pm on Saturday, August 21, at The Blind Beggar in Whitechapel Road – where Ronnie shot and killed a rival in 1966.

Hackney-local Flanaghan, locally known only by her surname, said: “I have been running Kray parties for 40 years, and people come far and wide, we had some in from Stoke. They are always successful. So many want to buy memorabilia.

Maureen Flanaghan has written a book about the Kray twins. - Credit: Shaun Preston

“I always want to support charities, and this year I hope to raise £5,000 for the NHS after all the work they have been doing through the pandemic.”

Flanaghan was formerly a glamour model, appearing in The Sun’s page 3 in the seventies, and has written a book about her involvement with the Krays.

She is good friends with Lambrianou, known as "Mr Fix It" and Foreman, who served ten years after disposing of the body of rival Frank Mitchell.