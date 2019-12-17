Search

Advanced search

Less than half of EU nationals in Hackney have applied for settled status

PUBLISHED: 10:45 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 17 December 2019

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture: Stefan Rousseau / PA

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture: Stefan Rousseau / PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Less than half of Europeans citizens living in Hackney have applied for settled status, government figures show.

Graph showing settled status applications made by Hackney's EU citizens.Graph showing settled status applications made by Hackney's EU citizens.

The data released in September shows that 18,260 of the 36,000 (50.7 per cent) European nationals living in Hackney have not yet applied for settled status.

It is essential for European Londoners to apply for settled status in order to secure their right to remain in the UK when Britain does leave the EU.

You may also want to watch:

Sadiq Khan has blamed Boris Johnson's government for the high number of Londoners who have not registered. He said in a statement: "These 18,000 Londoners are our friends, our colleagues and our neighbours.

"Instead of stripping them of their rights and making them feel unwelcome - we should be doing precisely the opposite. The Tories have already failed the Windrush generation and is on the verge of failing EU citizens who live here too"

David, owner of Stunt Dolly Salon from Hackney Downs, is Italian-Australian and has not yet signed up for settled status.

He said: "I think some people are hoping that this will all go away and we won't leave the EU. Nearly 80 per cent of Hackney residents voted to stay in the EU, that's one of the highest in the country and maybe people are hoping we will stay. There's also a feeling that people think when the government has made a final decision on Brexit, then they will apply.

"I haven't yet applied mainly because of the jumble that the government is going through right now and also up until recently it hasn't been possible to apply on iPhones."

Most Read

General Election 2019: Labour’s Diane Abbott wins by a landslide in Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Diane Abbott has retained her seat in Hackney South and Shoreditch. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Police release further CCTV images following antisemitic attack on senior rabbi in Stamford Hill

One of the people police want to speak to following an attack in Amhurst Park. Picture: Met Police

Jhon Berhane and Dishon Abbott jailed for Stoke Newington shotgun attack

Jhon Berhane – 19 of no fixed abode pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court on October 16 to section 18 GBH with intent. Berhane also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Picture: Met Police

CCTV released in hunt for man who attacked staff at Three Crowns pub in Stoke Newington

This man is wanted by police over an assault in Stoke Newington.

Man with gun seen at Seven Kings party where Hackney 24-year-old was stabbed to death, inquest hears

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

General Election 2019: Labour’s Diane Abbott wins by a landslide in Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Diane Abbott has retained her seat in Hackney South and Shoreditch. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Police release further CCTV images following antisemitic attack on senior rabbi in Stamford Hill

One of the people police want to speak to following an attack in Amhurst Park. Picture: Met Police

Jhon Berhane and Dishon Abbott jailed for Stoke Newington shotgun attack

Jhon Berhane – 19 of no fixed abode pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court on October 16 to section 18 GBH with intent. Berhane also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Picture: Met Police

CCTV released in hunt for man who attacked staff at Three Crowns pub in Stoke Newington

This man is wanted by police over an assault in Stoke Newington.

Man with gun seen at Seven Kings party where Hackney 24-year-old was stabbed to death, inquest hears

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Hampstead tough out win over Hackney in North London derby

Hampstead celebrate their win over Hackney (Pic: Jon Boyle)

Spurs women coach Hills says they must learn from Reading defeat

Tottenham Hotspur women's Siri Worm battles for possession of the ball with West Ham United women's Alisha Lehmann during the FA Women's Super League match The London Stadium.

Wright insists Edinburgh would have been proud of O’s fight in Bradford City battle

Orient's Josh Wright and Bradford rival Aramide Oteh (pic Simon O'Connor)

Less than half of EU nationals in Hackney have applied for settled status

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture: Stefan Rousseau / PA

London Fire Brigade ‘slow to implement changes’ after Grenfell, says watchdog

Picture: @LondonFire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists