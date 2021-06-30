Letter: E-scooter rules

Opinion

Published: 10:08 AM June 30, 2021

A year-long trial in partnership with TfL launched in June, which will see 200 of the latest e-scooters available across London to hire - Credit: PA Images

E-scooters users need clear regulations

Sem Moema, London Assembly member, North East (Hackney, Islington and Waltham Forest), writes:

As e-scooter trials proceed in London, it’s vital to consider the needs of everyone using our roads and pavements.

I was recently at a roundtable organised by Guide Dogs UK to discuss the impact of the rise of e-scooters on the 213,000 Londoners with sight-loss.

The charity discussed their new research revealing that 71 per cent of people who reported having seen an e-scooter being used in the last six months have seen them being driven illegally on the pavement.

E-scooters can be a hazard to partially sighted and blind people - Credit: PA Images

While e-scooters could help to ensure a green, sustainable recovery from the pandemic, there is a clear need for regulations to be put in place to prevent collisions and accidents.

This is why I am backing the mayor’s calls for a lower maximum speed limit to be imposed on the scooters of 12.5 mph and a requirement for an audible warning system and front and rear lights to be fitted onto vehicles. This will make it safer for blind and partially-sighted people to move around independently and safely.

In the meantime, it is still illegal to use private e-scooters and the Metropolitan Police have confirmed they will be keeping up enforcement against this.

Let’s help Londoners finding alternative ways to get around the city, but let’s make sure it works safely for everyone.