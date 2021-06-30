Opinion
Letter: E-scooter rules
Reader letter
- Credit: PA Images
E-scooters users need clear regulations
Sem Moema, London Assembly member, North East (Hackney, Islington and Waltham Forest), writes:
As e-scooter trials proceed in London, it’s vital to consider the needs of everyone using our roads and pavements.
I was recently at a roundtable organised by Guide Dogs UK to discuss the impact of the rise of e-scooters on the 213,000 Londoners with sight-loss.
The charity discussed their new research revealing that 71 per cent of people who reported having seen an e-scooter being used in the last six months have seen them being driven illegally on the pavement.
You may also want to watch:
While e-scooters could help to ensure a green, sustainable recovery from the pandemic, there is a clear need for regulations to be put in place to prevent collisions and accidents.
This is why I am backing the mayor’s calls for a lower maximum speed limit to be imposed on the scooters of 12.5 mph and a requirement for an audible warning system and front and rear lights to be fitted onto vehicles. This will make it safer for blind and partially-sighted people to move around independently and safely.
Most Read
- 1 Homerton heroin and crack dealer jailed
- 2 Matt Ratana: Man charged with murder of sergeant shot in police station
- 3 Appeal to identify man following attempts to snatch schoolboy on Brick Lane
- 4 Hackney is one of the least vaccinated places in Britain
- 5 Hackney brewery opens outdoor taproom for pizza and beer
- 6 Guilty: Who was convicted or jailed in east London this week?
- 7 'Astonishing arrogance', says MP Diane Abbott on Matt Hancock affair
- 8 Councillor denies victim blaming after Finsbury Park rape report
- 9 Significant tube disruptions next weekend and other travel news
- 10 Stop and search: Councillor pulled over while driving home
In the meantime, it is still illegal to use private e-scooters and the Metropolitan Police have confirmed they will be keeping up enforcement against this.
Let’s help Londoners finding alternative ways to get around the city, but let’s make sure it works safely for everyone.