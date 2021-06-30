News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Opinion

Letter: E-scooter rules

Logo Icon

Reader letter

Published: 10:08 AM June 30, 2021   
EDITORIAL USE ONLY Kevin Kallon rides an e-scooter as Lime launches the UK's first, full-scale e-sco

A year-long trial in partnership with TfL launched in June, which will see 200 of the latest e-scooters available across London to hire - Credit: PA Images

E-scooters users need clear regulations

Sem Moema, London Assembly member, North East (Hackney, Islington and Waltham Forest), writes:

As e-scooter trials proceed in London, it’s vital to consider the needs of everyone using our roads and pavements.

I was recently at a roundtable organised by Guide Dogs UK to discuss the impact of the rise of e-scooters on the 213,000 Londoners with sight-loss.

The charity discussed their new research revealing that 71 per cent of people who reported having seen an e-scooter being used in the last six months have seen them being driven illegally on the pavement.

Timber, a four-year-old labrador, guides his owner Arthur Griffiths from Crewe across the road after

E-scooters can be a hazard to partially sighted and blind people - Credit: PA Images

You may also want to watch:

While e-scooters could help to ensure a green, sustainable recovery from the pandemic, there is a clear need for regulations to be put in place to prevent collisions and accidents.

This is why I am backing the mayor’s calls for a lower maximum speed limit to be imposed on the scooters of 12.5 mph and a requirement for an audible warning system and front and rear lights to be fitted onto vehicles. This will make it safer for blind and partially-sighted people to move around independently and safely.

Most Read

  1. 1 Homerton heroin and crack dealer jailed
  2. 2 Matt Ratana: Man charged with murder of sergeant shot in police station
  3. 3 Appeal to identify man following attempts to snatch schoolboy on Brick Lane
  1. 4 Hackney is one of the least vaccinated places in Britain
  2. 5 Hackney brewery opens outdoor taproom for pizza and beer
  3. 6 Guilty: Who was convicted or jailed in east London this week?
  4. 7 'Astonishing arrogance', says MP Diane Abbott on Matt Hancock affair
  5. 8 Councillor denies victim blaming after Finsbury Park rape report
  6. 9 Significant tube disruptions next weekend and other travel news
  7. 10 Stop and search: Councillor pulled over while driving home

In the meantime, it is still illegal to use private e-scooters and the Metropolitan Police have confirmed they will be keeping up enforcement against this.

Let’s help Londoners finding alternative ways to get around the city, but let’s make sure it works safely for everyone.

Greater London Authority
Hackney News
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

London Fields Low Traffic Neighbourhood on Richmond Road.

Hackney Council

Blue Badge exemptions set to make low traffic neighbourhoods more...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Ambulance treating a person at Gillett Square, Dalston.

Survey: Where are the safest and most unsafe streets where you live?

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
People gathered outside Hackney Town Hall on October 1 to protest road closures and traffic restrict

Hackney Council

Campaign groups link up for Hackney Town Hall anti-road closure demo

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
The entrance of Finsbury Park near to Manor House Gate, close to where the victim reported having been attacked

Finsbury Park sex assault: Man arrested on suspicion of rape

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus