Opinion
Letter: Facilities needed to make LTNs work
Reader letter
- Credit: Ken Mears
Shopping areas need improving
Charles Webber, Dalston, full address supplied, writes:
Though I’m still not convinced the big stick approach of LTN’s will really work on the motorist as our weather deteriorates, Hackney and other local authorities might try a bit more carrot to encourage pedestrianisation and supporting any Stay Local and green initiatives.
Unless pedestrians can pause and rest, visit a bathroom and walk the street without every blocked drain risking an instant shower they’ll always be a reluctance to leave the car at home.
Can our esteemed council set an example; clear away the decrepit phone boxes, install some extra seating, encourage businesses to offer toilet facilities with rate reductions and clean every blocked drain in the borough – with a reporting system for such that actually works?
You may also want to watch:
It’s all very well “modelling” everything but without the basic logistics in place, we’ll just create an underclass of lonely hermits who order every tube of toothpaste online.
Most Read
- 1 'They don't care,' says Hackney family living in mould-infested property
- 2 How Homerton Hospital staff took on the virus in the first year of Covid
- 3 Crowdfunder for Prodigy's Keith Flint mural to raise mental health awareness
- 4 Eggslut food truck to bring 'edible breakfast cloud' to Shoreditch
- 5 New traffic measures as school brings pupils onto a single site
- 6 Two new sixth forms planned for Islington and Hackney
- 7 From Shoreditch to Las Vegas: New bingo hall for Hackney
- 8 Data reveals house price rises in Olympic boroughs since London 2012
- 9 Call for spare rooms and properties to help homeless people off the streets
- 10 Covid cases drop in Hackney for the first time since May