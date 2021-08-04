News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Opinion

Letter: Facilities needed to make LTNs work

Logo Icon

Reader letter

Published: 1:15 PM August 4, 2021   
Kingsland Road:Picture Ken Mears

Kingsland Road shopping centre - Credit: Ken Mears

Shopping areas need improving

Charles Webber, Dalston, full address supplied, writes:

Though I’m still not convinced the big stick approach of LTN’s will really work on the motorist as our weather deteriorates, Hackney and other local authorities might try a bit more carrot to encourage pedestrianisation and supporting any Stay Local and green initiatives. 

Car-free day in Stoke Newington Church Street. Picture: Hackney Council

Stoke Newington Church Street's Car Free Day in 2019 - Credit: hackney council

Unless pedestrians can pause and rest, visit a bathroom and walk the street without every blocked drain risking an instant shower they’ll always be a reluctance to leave the car at home. 

Can our esteemed council set an example; clear away the decrepit phone boxes, install some extra seating, encourage businesses to offer toilet facilities with rate reductions and clean every blocked drain in the borough – with a reporting system for such that actually works?

You may also want to watch:

It’s all very well “modelling” everything but without the basic logistics in place, we’ll just create an underclass of lonely hermits who order every tube of toothpaste online.

Most Read

  1. 1 'They don't care,' says Hackney family living in mould-infested property
  2. 2 How Homerton Hospital staff took on the virus in the first year of Covid
  3. 3 Crowdfunder for Prodigy's Keith Flint mural to raise mental health awareness
  1. 4 Eggslut food truck to bring 'edible breakfast cloud' to Shoreditch
  2. 5 New traffic measures as school brings pupils onto a single site
  3. 6 Two new sixth forms planned for Islington and Hackney
  4. 7 From Shoreditch to Las Vegas: New bingo hall for Hackney
  5. 8 Data reveals house price rises in Olympic boroughs since London 2012
  6. 9 Call for spare rooms and properties to help homeless people off the streets
  7. 10 Covid cases drop in Hackney for the first time since May
Climate Emergency
Reader Letters
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kadija Jatta, Cemre Dirik and Channay Butler-Revell have all won scholarships to top fee paying schools.

Education News

Students earn scholarships at top schools worth £150,000

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Prospect House in Dalston near Ridley Road Market.

Housing

'It's like toilet', say Dalston residents who have had enough of broken...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Lydia Afrakomah and her daughter.

Hackney Council

'Heads need to roll', says domestic violence campaigner after 'reckless'...

Jacob Dirnhuber, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
A design showing what St Michael & All Angels Church could look like after it is restored and revamped. 

Hackney History

Vacant Grade I-listed Shoreditch church to be restored and revamped

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon