Opinion

Gazette letters: Hackney markets reopening, Withdrawal Agreement, water usage and electric cars

Broadway market re-opens with social distancing measures in place on August 8. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Cllr Ian Rathbone, Hackney markets champion, writes:

I am writing to let people know that all Hackney’s markets are back up running again, and to encourage people to attend them and support them, and the shops in the market streets.

In the click-and-collect delivery age, we still need markets as places where we can meet as human beings, where we can still have a chat and experience and enjoy the hustle and bustle, but in a Covid-secure manner.

Markets are places where people can have a go at starting a business, can see whether they have products that will interest consumers.

They are not run by global companies. They are run by human beings. Hackney markets team have been innovative in providing training through the pioneering Trading Places programme, offering courses run by experts in their fields, where traders and potential traders can learn how to run a business and be effective in trading as part of their licence fee.

And to keep up with the times, they have put traders online on social media to help keep their businesses going. Find out more here:

n Ridley Road Market: @RidleyRoadMarket (Instagram); @RidleyRdMarket (Facebook); @RidleyRd (Twitter)

n Broadway Market: @BroadwayMarket (Instagram); @Broadway.Market (Facebook); @Broadway_Mkt (Twitter)

n Chatsworth Road Market: @ChatsworthRoadMarket (Instagram); @ChatsworthRdE5 (Facebook); @ChatsworthRoad (Twitter)

n Hoxton Street Market: @HoxtonStMarket (Instagram); @HoxtonStMarket (Facebook); @HoxtonStMarket (Twitter)

n Kingsland Market: @KingslandMarket (Instagram); @KingslandMarket (Facebook); @KingslandMarket (Twitter)

n n Well Street Market: @WellStMarket (Instagram); @WellStMarket (Facebook); @WellStMarket (Twitter)

n Markets Hackney: @MarketsHackney (Instagram); @MarketsHackney (Twitter)

All our markets are now running - including Ridley Road Market, where there has been some confusion created by some people about the market.

The street market is running fine, despite being restricted in the number of stalls by Covid-19.

The problem is with a private market area in Ridley Road which is under threat from a private developer.

From surveys now being done on use of Ridley Road street market, there was an increase in footfall of 23 per cent in the first week of September (around 5,609 customer increase) with an average of 5,408 customers daily using the market.

Good news all the way round! So please do your best to support your local markets. All their details are here https://hackney.gov.uk/markets-traders

They need you!

PM threatens UK’s global reputation

Natalie Simpson, N16, writes:

I am deeply concerned by the government’s plan to break promises made in the Withdrawal Agreement; an international treaty signed less than a year ago.

The Northern Ireland secretary admitted this would break international law. The Internal Markets Bill would renege on commitments to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland and would set negotiations with Europe back to square one.

The Conservatives pride themselves on being the party of law and order, of economic stability and of the union.

Now the government is openly seeking to break international law and paving the way to a no-deal economic disaster. How can the Conservative Party jeopardise the hard-won peace in Northern Ireland?

The prime minister does not speak for ordinary Conservatives. He was elected to deliver a comprehensive, “oven-ready” deal with Europe, which would help communities and businesses like mine.

Yet his actions threaten not only the reputation of the Conservative Party, but the global reputation of the UK as a trustworthy nation.

Turning the tide on water usage

Christine McGourty, chief executive, Water UK and Nicci Russell, managing director, Waterwise, write:

According to a new survey, 46 per cent of Brits believe their household uses under 20 litres of water a day, which is roughly equivalent to taking a two-minute shower. In fact, the true figure is closer to 142 litres per person per day, meaning an average family of four could use more than 500 litres each day!

This summer we saw a surge in demand for water, as more people stayed at home and enjoyed the hot weather in parts of the country.

This is why Water UK and water efficiency experts Waterwise have joined forces to encourage people to think about the amount of water they are using.

This new campaign offers simple hints and tips to help people cut back, saving energy, money and protecting the environment - more information can be found online and across social media.

We all have a role to play in saving water and even small changes, such as using a watering can instead of a hose or cutting the length of your shower, can make a big difference.

The mess everyone can do, A good resolution is what we need.

Electric cars

Joseph Feiner, N16, writes:

As traffic is to be banned outside 40 schools, many local householders are getting worried if that will fix the pollution problem in Hackney.

Nine School Streets are already in place in Hackney and vehicle emissions outside schools are down by 74 per cent as a result of the schemes.

But the problem with that is, are children the only ones affected by pollution? Do children only live in schools? And what about all other Hackney residents; do they not deserve to have clean air?

Let’s say you implement the road closures outside all schools in Hackney; what will be the next step to tackle pollution – banning all vehicles from Hackney?

We need a way forward; we need a solution that will solve pollution in Hackney completely, not only outside schools.

You don’t need to be wise to implement a ban on all vehicles outside schools, but in the meantime all other vehicles with heavy emissions may drive on all other roads - you are not solving the problem nor encouraging a change.

Therefore, we need to take the right action to tackle the problem completely by introducing an exemption to electric vehicles, so all vehicles may be banned outside schools except electric vehicles.

That will encourage more people to buy electric vehicles and use zero emission transportation.

Then you can implement a next step to tackle pollution, by introducing many more streets with zero emission transportation until the whole of Hackney will be a zero emission area that will be a benefit for all Hackney residents.

