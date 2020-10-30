Leyton man runs barefoot marathon across Hackney Marshes for charity

Yanni Papastavrou is celebrating his birthday by running a barefoot marathon on Hackney Marshes. Papastavrou family

A Leyton physicist is celebrating his 51st birthday on Halloween by running a solo marathon through Hackney Marshes barefoot.

Yanni Papastavrou is running the marathon to raise money for Solace Women’s Aid, a charity which works to support women and children and prevent violence and abuse.

Yanni, who works as a physicist in the Ratiotherapy Department at North Middlesex Hospital in Edmonton, helping to treat cancer patients began running to work to avoid public transport during the coronavirus lockdown.

He said: “Running a solo marathon is a huge challenge for me.

“It’s much easier to do an official marathon, all the other runners and spectators carry you along.

There’s a connection with other runners that really helps – especially towards the end, you just drag each other over the finishing line.”

“I hope that the knowledge that I’m helping raise money for a cause that’s important to me, will help see me through the harder parts of this tough challenge.”

After realising he would not be able to celebrate his up-coming birthday with friends and family due to Covid-19 restrictions Yanni decided to raise money for charity by running a solo marathon barefoot.

The physicist has over 15 years experience with long-distance barefoot running, an activity which has become increasingly popular in recent years following the release of the best-selling book Born to run by Christopher Macdougall in 2009.

“I’m really keen to finish this no matter how hard it will be,” added Yanni.

The charity Yanni chose to fundraise for is personally important to him as his mother provided refuge for a woman and her children who was escaping a violent marriage. when he was a child.

“This formative experience left a deep impression,” said the physicist.

He has also know several women who have experienced domestic violence and says fundraising is a good way to ensure essential and life-saving services continue.

This year in May referrals to Hackney Council’s Domestic Abuse Intervention Service (DAIS) increased by 60 per cent during the coronavirus lockdown, from around 25 cases per week to almost 40.

To donate to Yanni’s fundraiser click here