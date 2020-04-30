Search

Advanced search

Local author encourages promising Stoke Newington writers to enter competition

PUBLISHED: 16:02 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 30 June 2020

Award-winning Stoke Newington author Abiola Bello will help judge a writing competition for emerging talent. Picture: Aleta Thompson

Award-winning Stoke Newington author Abiola Bello will help judge a writing competition for emerging talent. Picture: Aleta Thompson

Aleta Thompson

An award-winning author is searching Stoke Newington for promising writers championing diverse characters and underrepresented voices.

Stoke Newington resident and author Abiola Bello is supporting The Page Tuner Awards initiative to help new authors get discovered and have their stories published and read by a wider audience.

She encourages writers to enter the competition for a chance to get their work published, publicised and even secure film rights for a book or manuscript.

Abiola said: “I really love stories that have diverse characters. I like to read anything, but I do love young adult books. Looking forward to reading some great submissions!”’

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Windrush writing project collects stories for online event

The author is known for writing children’s and young adult stories and will be judging the eBook Award for published fiction and non-fiction.

Abiola’s book series Emily Knight is Carnegie nominated and was awarded London’s Big Read in 2019. The series received rave reviews for its diverse characters and strong, black female protagonist.

The Page Turner Awards are sponsored by online platform ProWritingAid.

To find out how you too can enter your manuscript or book into The Page Turner Awards click here

Submissions are open until 30 April 2020.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘London Fields is not a festival site’ says Cllr Jon Burke

90 per cent of the 171 fines issued at London Fields since lockdown began have been for urination. Picture: Polly Richards

New low-traffic neighbourhoods to be created around Hackney amid 20 street closures

Barnabas Road was closed last month to help people maintain social distancing. Picture: Hackney Council

Man arrested after two stabbed near Clapton Common

Two men were stabbed on Saturday. Picture: Met Police

Hackney Town Hall raises inclusive Pride flag for the first time in borough’s history

The inclusive flag was raised on June 28 for the first time in the borough's history. Picture: Sean Pollock

‘Extraordinarily rude’ Clyde Loakes refuses to carry out cost review of £1.2bn north London incinerator

An artist's impression of what the new energy recovery facility could look like. Picture: Grimshaw Architects

Most Read

‘London Fields is not a festival site’ says Cllr Jon Burke

90 per cent of the 171 fines issued at London Fields since lockdown began have been for urination. Picture: Polly Richards

New low-traffic neighbourhoods to be created around Hackney amid 20 street closures

Barnabas Road was closed last month to help people maintain social distancing. Picture: Hackney Council

Man arrested after two stabbed near Clapton Common

Two men were stabbed on Saturday. Picture: Met Police

Hackney Town Hall raises inclusive Pride flag for the first time in borough’s history

The inclusive flag was raised on June 28 for the first time in the borough's history. Picture: Sean Pollock

‘Extraordinarily rude’ Clyde Loakes refuses to carry out cost review of £1.2bn north London incinerator

An artist's impression of what the new energy recovery facility could look like. Picture: Grimshaw Architects

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Stokes to captain England in first Test as Root isolates

England's Ben Stokes practices slip catching during the training session at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Premier League offers £1million to help women’s game

Barclays FAWSL signage during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Coronavirus: Parry dismisses talk of EFL club bankruptcies

English Football League chairman Rick Parry giving evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee on the subject of Impact of Covid-19 on DCMS sectors

More to come from me says Arsenal’s Schnaderbeck

Viktoria Schnaderbeck of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Four influential sportswomen to watch post-lockdown

Dina Asher-Smith celebrates (pic Simon Cooper/PA)