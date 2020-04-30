Local author encourages promising Stoke Newington writers to enter competition

Award-winning Stoke Newington author Abiola Bello will help judge a writing competition for emerging talent. Picture: Aleta Thompson Aleta Thompson

An award-winning author is searching Stoke Newington for promising writers championing diverse characters and underrepresented voices.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stoke Newington resident and author Abiola Bello is supporting The Page Tuner Awards initiative to help new authors get discovered and have their stories published and read by a wider audience.

She encourages writers to enter the competition for a chance to get their work published, publicised and even secure film rights for a book or manuscript.

Abiola said: “I really love stories that have diverse characters. I like to read anything, but I do love young adult books. Looking forward to reading some great submissions!”’

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Windrush writing project collects stories for online event

The author is known for writing children’s and young adult stories and will be judging the eBook Award for published fiction and non-fiction.

Abiola’s book series Emily Knight is Carnegie nominated and was awarded London’s Big Read in 2019. The series received rave reviews for its diverse characters and strong, black female protagonist.

The Page Turner Awards are sponsored by online platform ProWritingAid.

To find out how you too can enter your manuscript or book into The Page Turner Awards click here

Submissions are open until 30 April 2020.