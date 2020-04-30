Local author encourages promising Stoke Newington writers to enter competition
PUBLISHED: 16:02 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 30 June 2020
Aleta Thompson
An award-winning author is searching Stoke Newington for promising writers championing diverse characters and underrepresented voices.
Stoke Newington resident and author Abiola Bello is supporting The Page Tuner Awards initiative to help new authors get discovered and have their stories published and read by a wider audience.
She encourages writers to enter the competition for a chance to get their work published, publicised and even secure film rights for a book or manuscript.
Abiola said: “I really love stories that have diverse characters. I like to read anything, but I do love young adult books. Looking forward to reading some great submissions!”’
The author is known for writing children’s and young adult stories and will be judging the eBook Award for published fiction and non-fiction.
Abiola’s book series Emily Knight is Carnegie nominated and was awarded London’s Big Read in 2019. The series received rave reviews for its diverse characters and strong, black female protagonist.
The Page Turner Awards are sponsored by online platform ProWritingAid.
To find out how you too can enter your manuscript or book into The Page Turner Awards click here
Submissions are open until 30 April 2020.
