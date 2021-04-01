News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Extra enforcement officers to curb anti-social behaviour in Hackney parks

Holly Chant

Published: 9:00 AM April 1, 2021   
Hackney Downs.

Hackney Downs. - Credit: Hackney Council

Six more enforcement officers are to be deployed in Hackney's parks this summer to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The extra officers start this week and will be joined by six security guards at London Fields, with additional support from the council's wider enforcement team responsible for such issues as fly-tipping, noise nuisance and littering. 

Ajman Ali, acting group director for neighbourhoods and housing, said parks are a "lifeline" for those living without their own outside space. "I would urge anyone using them to be considerate to each other and park staff so we can all enjoy them together,” he said.

News of the extra park enforcement officers follows residents' concerns and high rates of anti-social behaviour in London Fields last year.

In 2020, 300 fines were issued for anti-social behaviour.

Many of those fined had visited the park from outside Hackney despite Covid regulations. 

Toilets will remain open in the borough's parks this summer and large bins will be installed, as well as regular litter picks held, to help reduce rubbish building up.

To report anti-social behaviour on streets, public spaces and in parks by emailing asbteam@hackney.gov.uk or calling 020 8356 3310. 

Learn more at hackney.gov.uk/report-crime.

Hackney News

