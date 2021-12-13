Appeal for donations to help Hackney people struggling this winter

A campaign is asking Hackney residents to donate time, food and cash for local people struggling this winter - Credit: John Richie Forsyth

Hackney residents are being asked to donate their time, food items and cash donations this winter, to help local people in need.

The appeal by Hackney Food Network and Volunteer Centre Hackney campaign is supported by Hackney Council and forms part of its work to support the community this festive season.

The council will also be distributing £2.8million worth of grants to help local people struggling.

"But this isn't enough, and there is an immediate need to provide food, essentials and support," said Cllr Chris Kennedy, portfolio holder for health and adult social care.

“That's why we're asking the Hackney community to give what they can to help others over the next few months, whether that’s money, food or their time.“

Cash donations can help the Hackney Food Network deliver thousands of hot meals and food parcels every week.

A donation of £5 means fresh fruit and vegetables for a Hackney household, £20 provides an older person with essential food for a week and £35 feeds a family of four for a week.

Food donations can be dropped off at community food hubs.

Skyline Food Hub is located at Redmond Community Centre, Kayani Avenue in Woodberry Down and is open up until December 17 on Wednesdays and Fridays only from 10am to 2pm.

Morningside and Gascoyne Food Hub is located at Morningside Community Centre on Cresset Road. It will be open for donations until December 23 on Mondays from 1-6pm, Tuesdays from 10am-12pm, Thursdays all day and Fridays 10am-12pm.

Items most needed are rice, pasta, dried beans, pounded yam, tinned food, breakfast cereals, UHT milk, tea and coffee as well as toiletries such as toothpaste, toilet rolls, tissues, period products and nappies.

Cllr Kennedy says the needs of vulnerable people increase during the festive period.

He added: “The coronavirus pandemic continues to hit Hackney residents hard; and many people are also now feeling the impact of the rising cost of living. Because of all this, more families than ever will experience food poverty this winter."

Anyone interested in volunteering to help vulnerable residents and families-in-need can visit vchackney.org/volunteer

To donate cash visit Just Giving page.