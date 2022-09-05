News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Extinction Rebellion Hackney holds people's assembly in Victoria Park

Tara Mewawalla

Published: 2:58 PM September 5, 2022
Extinction Rebellion (XR) Hackney's people's assembly in Victoria Park

The event was held in Victoria Park - Credit: Kirsti Drain

Climate activists held a people's assembly to discuss how the ecological crisis is affecting the borough.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) Hackney hosted the meeting in Victoria Park on Sunday (September 4) to ask attendees what their local environmental concerns are, what changes they'd like to see and how Hackney Council can help to achieve those aims. 

Extinction Rebellion (XR) Hackney's people's assembly in Victoria Park

Attendees were asked for their views on the climate crisis - Credit: Kirsti Drain

A member of XR Hackney, Madeleine Bailey, said: "Recent research has shown that Hackney is among the top five areas in England most 'at risk' from high temperatures due to dense housing, lack of green space, and high pollution levels."

The group will now share the attendees' views with Hackney Council. 

Madeleine added: "The event went really well, lots of people came and joined in the discussion with enthusiasm.

"It's clear that people are keen to participate in this sort of decision-making process and that there's a lot of concern about how the climate crisis is affecting people now and in the near, medium and long terms.

"Many of the people who arrived also signed up for more information on our movement."

It was held from 2pm on the green area between Bonner Gate and Gore Road, near to the Sunday food market.

Victoria Park
London
Hackney News

