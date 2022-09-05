News
Extinction Rebellion Hackney holds people's assembly in Victoria Park
- Credit: Kirsti Drain
Climate activists held a people's assembly to discuss how the ecological crisis is affecting the borough.
Extinction Rebellion (XR) Hackney hosted the meeting in Victoria Park on Sunday (September 4) to ask attendees what their local environmental concerns are, what changes they'd like to see and how Hackney Council can help to achieve those aims.
A member of XR Hackney, Madeleine Bailey, said: "Recent research has shown that Hackney is among the top five areas in England most 'at risk' from high temperatures due to dense housing, lack of green space, and high pollution levels."
The group will now share the attendees' views with Hackney Council.
Madeleine added: "The event went really well, lots of people came and joined in the discussion with enthusiasm.
"It's clear that people are keen to participate in this sort of decision-making process and that there's a lot of concern about how the climate crisis is affecting people now and in the near, medium and long terms.
"Many of the people who arrived also signed up for more information on our movement."
Most Read
- 1 Man hospitalised after Hackney Wick shooting
- 2 Jailed: 'Dangerous' man raped woman who was lost in Hackney
- 3 Hackney man due in court after 12-year-old boy stabbed in Newham
- 4 Hackney Carnival is back with performers from Kurdistan to Ghana
- 5 Extinction Rebellion Hackney holds people's assembly in Victoria Park
- 6 Hackney Carnival reaches out to younger generations
- 7 What are my rights if I disagree with my child's school uniform policy?
- 8 Tesco recalls range of desserts after health risk discovered
- 9 Two shootings in Hackney as Walthamstow murder probe launched
- 10 The changes to the Highway Code that most people don't know
It was held from 2pm on the green area between Bonner Gate and Gore Road, near to the Sunday food market.