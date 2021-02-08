Fuel vouchers to help Hackney residents pay winter bills

Published: 4:04 PM February 8, 2021

Fuel vouches are now available to Hackney residents to help pay winter bills.

The joint initiative launched by Hackney council and East End Citizens' Advice Bureau will see vouchers provided to people unable to pay their bills, through the local authority's Here to Help phone line.

Cllr Chris Kennedy, cabinet member for health, adult social care and leisure, said: “Ensuring that our vulnerable residents have the help and support they need has been our number one priority throughout the pandemic, and our partnership with Citizens Advice Bureau will continue this important work."

A maximum of two fuel vouches will be given to each household, funded through the government's winter grant funding.

The funding has also been used to provide free school meal vouchers to every pupil in Hackney eligible for free school meals, along with extra support for 2,200 low-income families with younger children, as part of efforts to ensure no child goes hungry this winter.

Extra support for residents is being provided through Hackney’s Community Partnerships Network - a partnership between the council and local voluntary and community organisations set up to ensure continued support for vulnerable residents affected by the wider impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cllr Kennedy added: “Whilst we welcome the government’s winter grant funding, it provides a short-term solution to the long-term issues that have been caused by a decade of austerity measures, which have penalised some of the most vulnerable people in our society for a global crisis that they didn’t cause.

You may also want to watch:

"We cannot allow a repeat of this after the coronavirus crisis.

“We will continue working to rebuild a fairer Hackney during and after this pandemic."

Residents who wish to support efforts to help people in need, can make a cash donation to The Hackney Festive Food Fund at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hackneyfestive-foodfund-1

Or, by donating food items to local food hubs.

Residents who are unable to pay for their bills can apply for fuel vouchers by calling the council’s Here to Help phone line on 020 8356 3111.