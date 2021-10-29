Hackney hits news record with 28 Green Flag parks
- Credit: Hackney Council
Hackney now has 28 Green Flag award-winning parks, with Shore Gardens on the Frampton Park Estate being the latest to be recognised.
Last year, the borough had 27 parks meeting the strict criteria set out by the Green Flag Award, with judging based on maintenance, biodiversity, community involvement and management.
Mayor Philip Glanville and portfolio holder for parks Cllr Caroline Woodley joined Shore Gardens park staff last month to celebrate the landmark achievement.
Cllr Woodley said: “For so many of us, Hackney’s beautiful parks are a lifeline, where we can explore, play and relax.
“I’m so proud that we’ve reached our highest-ever number of green flags, which shows our commitment to maintaining excellent green spaces for the whole community - and is testament to the hard work of brilliant staff and volunteers.”