Hackney hits news record with 28 Green Flag parks

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 3:05 PM October 29, 2021
Hackney's parks team at Shore Gardens, which has now been recognised with a Green Flag award. 

Hackney's parks team at Shore Gardens, which has now been recognised with a Green Flag award - Credit: Hackney Council

Hackney now has 28 Green Flag award-winning parks, with Shore Gardens on the Frampton Park Estate being the latest to be recognised. 

Last year, the borough had 27 parks meeting the strict criteria set out by the Green Flag Award, with judging based on maintenance, biodiversity, community involvement and management.

Cllr Caroline Woodley and mayor Philip Glanville with parks staff at Shore Gardens. 

Cllr Caroline Woodley and mayor Philip Glanville with parks staff at Shore Gardens - Credit: Hackney Council

Mayor Philip Glanville and portfolio holder for parks Cllr Caroline Woodley joined Shore Gardens park staff last month to celebrate the landmark achievement. 

Hackney has broken its own record and now boasts 28 Green Flag awards

Hackney has broken its own record and now boasts 28 Green Flag awards - Credit: Hackney Council

Cllr Woodley said: “For so many of us, Hackney’s beautiful parks are a lifeline, where we can explore, play and relax. 

Shore Gardens on Frampton Park Estate in Hackney

Shore Gardens on Frampton Park Estate in Hackney - Credit: Hackney Council

“I’m so proud that we’ve reached our highest-ever number of green flags, which shows our commitment to maintaining excellent green spaces for the whole community - and is testament to the hard work of brilliant staff and volunteers.”


Hackney Council
Hackney News

