All you need to know about the Hackney by-elections on May 6

Published: 9:00 AM April 28, 2021

Who will you vote for in the Hackney by-elections on May 6? - Credit: Archant

As election day fast approaches, Hackney residents must soon decide on their favourite mayoral, London Assembly and local by-election candidates.

Hackney will see four by-elections take place on May 6, giving residents who have registered to vote a say in who will represent Hoxton East and Shoreditch, King's Park, Stamford Hill West and Woodberry Down wards.

Hoxton East and Shoreditch voters will vote to fill a seat vacated by Hackney Labour's former transport boss Feryal Clark, who is now serving as MP for Enfield.

Those standing for the ward include: Lib Dem Helen Baxter, Conservative Jasmine Cannon-Ikurusi Wigodo, Independent candidate Niall Crowley, Chris Newby for the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, Charlotte Owusu-Allen for Hackney Green Party and Anya Sizer for the Labour and Cooperative Party.

The race for King’s Park is for the seat vacated by Labour’s former mental health champion Tom Rahilly, who stood down after he took a job precluding him from serving in an elected post.

Candidates running are: Independent Clair Battaglino, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition candidate Naomi Byron, Peter Jones for Hackney Greens, Independent candidate Ben Mathis, Sandy N’kolomoni for Hackney Conservatives, Elizabeth Prochaska for the Lib Dems and Lynne Troughton for Labour and Co-operative.

The Woodberry Down by-election will see candidates vie for former transport chief Cllr Jon Burke's seat, who resigned after moving out of the borough to spend more time with his family.

You may also want to watch:

The candidates on offer include: Alice Bennett for the Greens, Ari Feferkorn for the Conservatives, Lib Dem Alton Hassan and Labour candidate Sarah Young.

The race for Stamford Hill West ward is for the seat vacated by former Conservative councillor Aron Klein, who stood down for health reasons.

Candidates include: Johnny Dixon for the Greens, Lib Dem Tony Harms, Stephen Lisser for the Conservatives and Rosemary Sales for Labour.

Learn more about candidates in the running to be the north east representative on the London Assembly, representing Hackney, Islington and Waltham Forest at www.hackneygazette.co.uk/news/business/london-assembly-north-east-candidates-for-may6-elections-7910948

Voting will take place on May 6 from 7am to 10pm.















