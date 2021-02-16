Hackney reshuffle sees two new cabinet members and interim deputy mayor

Published: 10:30 PM February 16, 2021

Cllr Mete Coban MBE will become the new cabinet member for energy, waste, transport and public realm from March 1. - Credit: Hackney Council

Hackney Council's cabinet has been reshuffled following former Cllr Jon Burke's resignation and Deputy Mayor Cllr Rebecca Rennison's upcoming maternity leave.

Mayor Philip Glanville revealed Cllr Mete Coban MBE will become the new cabinet member for energy, waste, transport and public realm from March 1 and Cllr Robert Chapman will become cabinet member for finance while Cllr Rennison is on maternity leave.

It has also been revealed Cllr Guy Nicholson will take up the role of deputy mayor during Cllr Rennison's absence and add housebuilding to his portfolio.

Mayor Glanville wished Cllr Rennison "all the best" and said he looked forward to her return next year, adding: “I’m delighted to welcome Mete to the cabinet. He is a tireless campaigner with a wealth of experience in engaging young people and standing up for Hackney’s diverse communities. I know he will bring fantastic energy and commitment to his new role as we rebuild a greener Hackney after the pandemic."

Cllr Caroline Woodley will become cabinet member for families, early years, parks and play.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, Cllr Sade Etti will become mayoral adviser for homelessness, housing needs and rough sleeping during Cllr Rennison’s leave, with housing strategy becoming part of existing mayoral adviser Cllr Sem Moema’s portfolio during this time.

The mayor said: “Caroline has already been doing a huge amount of work to implement our commitments to be a child-friendly borough, and her expanded role will allow her to continue to further embed inclusion and equality across both informal and formal play for all ages.”

Cllr Coban, who grew up in the borough, said: “I’m really proud to be joining the cabinet and continuing the council’s groundbreaking work to rebuild a greener Hackney.

"Whether it's tackling the climate emergency, improving the borough's biodiversity, or supporting more people to walk and cycle, I'm looking forward to getting started on this incredibly important work.”

Jon Burke resigned from the role of Woodberry Down ward councillor and Hackney cabinet member for energy, waste, transport and public realm in December 31 last year.



