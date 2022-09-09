News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Carnival has been cancelled following the death of the Queen

Tara Mewawalla

Published: 12:15 PM September 9, 2022
The carnival was meant to run from midday until 7pm - Credit: Sean Pollock

Hackney Carnival has been cancelled following the Queen's death.

The celebration was due to take place on Sunday, September 11.

The mayor of Hackney, Philip Glanville, and Cllr Chris Kennedy said in a statement: "Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II yesterday, Hackney Council regretfully announces the cancellation of Hackney Carnival, on Sunday 11 September, as the nation enters an official 10-day period of mourning to observe the loss of its longest-serving monarch.

"We'll be looking at whether it is feasible to hold Carnival at a later date, this year, or if we can showcase the artists' work in another way.

"We know many people will feel extremely disappointed, and we are sorry for the sadness and upset this will cause.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the incredible people who were due to perform and take part in Carnival, as well as those involved in the organisation of the event: the groups, performers, dancers, artists, volunteers, residents, key stakeholders, delivery partners and event personnel, who have worked tirelessly on preparations.

"We thank you for your understanding. Further information will be provided in due course."

Hackney Council has said it is looking into whether it would be feasible to hold Carnival later in the year or to showcase the artists' work another way.

