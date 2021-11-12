News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Local Council

Community halls in Hackney have reopened

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 5:02 PM November 12, 2021
www.miriamstrong.com

Haggerston Community Hall was recently used for and LGBTQI self defence class - Credit: ©Miriam Strong

After more than a year and a half closed due to the pandemic, council-run community halls have reopened. 

Residents and community groups can now make bookings as Covid restrictions have eased. 

Cllr Clayeon McKenzie, portfolio holder for housing services, said: “It’s great that these community hubs can reopen once more and help bring us back together."

The council has warned that with coronavirus cases still prevalent Covid safety information will be provided to all hirers with extra safety measures for groups working with vulnerable adults. 

It will also ensure good ventilation in all community spaces.

You may also want to watch:

There are 33 council-run community halls, with rooms varying in size from meeting rooms for 10 people to halls for 150.

To book call 020 8356 7845, email communityhalls@hackney.gov.uk or visit hackney.gov.uk/community-hall-hire 

Enquire about a community hall here



Most Read

  1. 1 Woman sexually assaulted in early hours on Mare Street
  2. 2 Shocking images show vulnerable Hackney tenant's 'uninhabitable' home
  3. 3 Homerton Hospital forced to open escalation ward
  1. 4 Flat going for £2.5m in Bethnal Green as property prices hit the roof
  2. 5 New Hackney secondary 'to prep students for Oxbridge'
  3. 6 Great Christmas markets in and around north London
  4. 7 Drivers refusing orders from Dalston McDonald's in protest over parking
  5. 8 'It was like a scene from a movie': Hackney man facing jail for 2017 shooting
  6. 9 ULEZ: Exemption for Blue Badge holders voted down
  7. 10 Man arrested on suspicion of being member of right-wing terrorist group
Hackney Council
Coronavirus
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fireworks in Norwich's Earlham Park, 1997.

Bonfire Night

Clissold and Victoria Park fireworks cancelled due to budget cuts

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Picture: Paul Bennett.

Bonfire Night

Where to watch the fireworks and more this weekend

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Gainsborough Bridge in Hackney Wick has opened to the public

Hackney Council

New bridge improves links between Hackney Wick and Olympic Park

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Bonfire Night fireworks at North Walsham Memorial Park. Picture: TANYA KNIGHT

Bonfire Night

Where to watch fireworks in North London this weekend 

Juliette Fevre, William Mata and Holly Chant

Logo Icon