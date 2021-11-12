Community halls in Hackney have reopened
- Credit: ©Miriam Strong
After more than a year and a half closed due to the pandemic, council-run community halls have reopened.
Residents and community groups can now make bookings as Covid restrictions have eased.
Cllr Clayeon McKenzie, portfolio holder for housing services, said: “It’s great that these community hubs can reopen once more and help bring us back together."
The council has warned that with coronavirus cases still prevalent Covid safety information will be provided to all hirers with extra safety measures for groups working with vulnerable adults.
It will also ensure good ventilation in all community spaces.
There are 33 council-run community halls, with rooms varying in size from meeting rooms for 10 people to halls for 150.
To book call 020 8356 7845, email communityhalls@hackney.gov.uk or visit hackney.gov.uk/community-hall-hire
Enquire about a community hall here
