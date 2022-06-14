Consultation to improve delivery of housing services in Hackney

Hackney Town Hall entrance. Picture: Hackney Council - Credit: If you have not been credited to

Hackney Council has launched a 12-week consultation to improve the delivery of its housing services and the way it listens to residents.

The consultation period opened on Thursday, June 9 and will run until Sunday, September 4, allowing Hackney residents to have their say on the council’s draft resident engagement strategy.

This was created after surveys taken by thousands of residents last year, along with focus groups and informal discussions, highlighted a need for the service to improve the way it engages with them.

Councillor Clayeon McKenzie, cabinet member for housing services and resident participation, said: “I want our housing services to be much more responsive to our residents' concerns and suggestions and ensure we have a culture where every resident's voice is valued and respected.

“People living in our homes need to have the confidence that we are listening to their feedback and acting on it.

“Over recent years we have not always done this as well as we could or should have done. Last year our residents clearly told us we needed to improve how we communicate with them and make them feel able to play their part in helping us shape and deliver services that meet their needs.

“In developing this strategy we have listened carefully to this feedback and outlined the changes we are seeking to make to address the issues raised. I would now urge everyone living in a Hackney Council home to get involved in this consultation so we can deliver on our ambitions and meet the needs of our residents.”

The strategic priorities identified in the draft strategy include embedding a resident first culture across the housing service, expanding the ways residents can engage with the service and promoting engagement that strengthens communities.

It also highlighted a need to support resident groups, promote digital engagement and ensure that residents can influence decision making to drive improvements across the service.

Hackney Council is planning estate events throughout the summer to inform residents about the draft strategy.

To take part in the consultation visit: https://consultation.hackney.gov.uk/hackney-homes/res-consultation/