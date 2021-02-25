Fortnightly waste collections launched to 'encourage recycling' in Hackney

Published: 12:06 PM February 25, 2021

Fortnightly waste collections are being introduced for some homes in Hackney from March in a bid to encourage recycling.

The change will affect most street-level properties, including houses converted into flats with green sack recycling services.

Hackney Mayor Philip Glanville said "incredible progress" on recycling has already been made in the borough, with rates up from one per cent in 1998 to around 28pc, according to recent council figures.

The mayor added: “These changes will encourage residents to recycle even more, which will help us reduce the amount of waste we send to be incinerated."

Hackney Council says around half of Hackney's waste could be recycled and it hopes the switch will reduce the amount of rubbish sent for incineration by 4,500 tonnes, or 450 bin lorry loads of waste, each year.

Food waste and recycling collections are to remain weekly, and the plans will not affect estates or blocks of flats where waste will continue to be collected every week.

Fifteen other London boroughs have already introduced fortnightly collections to meet targets set out in the Mayor of London's Environment Strategy.

The switch has the potential to help reduce traffic disruption and emissions from waste vehicles as well, Hackney Council said.

Residents have also been given new wheelie bins designed to limit waste thrown away, improve hygiene and prevent vermin from ripping open bin bags. They have been advised to get a new fox-proof food waste bin for free from the council.

Larger households and households with babies will be able to apply for an extra bin if necessary after the new collections begin on March 1.

“We know these changes will be more difficult for some and are keen to help households through this process," added the mayor.

"We are committed to ensuring that our streets remain some of the cleanest in London.”

People can check their collection days on the council's website and on calendars sent to affected homes by post.

Bins will only be collected if the lid is closed.

Find out more at hackney.gov.uk/waste-changes.

