'It's an exceptional job': Meet Hackney Council's new chief

Published: 2:49 PM July 7, 2021

Hackney council's future chief executive Mark Carroll is set to take on the role later this year. - Credit: Hackney Council

A senior public servant is preparing to take the "exceptional job" of Hackney Council’s chief executive after a lifetime in government.

Mark Carroll, now Essex County Council's executive director for public health, will take on the new role later this year, subject to approval at a full council meeting on July 21.

He will be replacing former chief executive Tim Shields, who retired in May after 13 years in the role.

Mr Carroll, who lives in north London with his family, started his career as a probation officer and led a charity working with communities to tackle crime, drug and gang issues.

He later held various senior positions in central government for more than 12 years, delivering the first-ever cross-government strategy on race equality after the Stephen Lawrence inquiry.

His more recent role in Essex saw him lead the county council's health response to the coronavirus pandemic and its inclusive economic recovery.

Mr Carroll said: “It would have taken an exceptional job for me to leave Essex, where I have been proud of the teams we have built and our achievements – but leading Hackney is that job."