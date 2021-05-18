Residents will get the chance to Grill Phil at Mayor Question time

Published: 5:14 PM May 18, 2021

Hackney residents are invited to ask Hackney's mayor Philip Glanville questions about important issues at a free public debate next week.

The third Hackney Mayor's Question Time will take place on May 26, after a hiatus last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The livestreamed debate will give residents the chance to quiz the mayor and tell him what the council should focus on as it emerges from the pandemic.

It will be hosted by former HuffPost UK Head of News and Hackney Gazette editor Ramzy Alwakeel.

Mayor Glanville said: “Whether it’s tackling the climate emergency, ensuring a fair economic recovery or how we can support our communities that need our help most, I’m looking forward to some robust and challenging questions."

The discussion will take place online from 6-8pm on May 26 using Zoom Webinars.

For a chance to #GrillPhil visit zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_A_SKVM1iQZuVLMv4pYK3xA

Former HuffPost UK Head of News and Hackney Gazette editor Ramzy Alwakeel. - Credit: Archant



