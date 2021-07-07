News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Report finds Hackney and Islington have some of the 'healthiest streets' in London

Holly Chant

Published: 4:14 PM July 7, 2021   
London Fields low traffic neighbourhood (LTN) traffic filter. 

Hackney council and anti-LTN group Hackney Horrendous Closures are awaiting a High Court ruling on LTNs. - Credit: Hackney council

Hackney and Islington have been recognised as two of the three London boroughs with the healthiest streets. 

Healthy Streets Coalition, which contains transport and health groups, used a scorecard system to rank London boroughs based on indicators such as low traffic neighbourhoods, bike routes, and road casualties. 

Hackney ranked third in the list after Islington, which came second, and the capital's most street healthy borough, the City of London. 

In response to the news, Hackney mayor Philip Glanville and transport chief Cllr Mete Coban said in a joint letter: "This report recognises the transformation that has taken place in our neighbourhoods over the past decade - which are now cleaner and greener than they were back when the Healthy Streets Scorecard first started.

"Hackney is now the first borough in London to have over a half of streets covered by low traffic neighbourhoods, and a huge 50 schools with School Streets, supporting people to walk, shop and cycle locally."

