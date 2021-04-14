Days left to register to vote in May elections
Residents are being urged to register to vote for upcoming local and regional elections, with just under a week left to ensure they can have their say.
Residents must be on the electoral register to vote on May 6, in the Mayor of London and London Assembly elections as well as council by-elections in Stamford Hill West, Kings Park, Hoxton East and Shoreditch and Woodberry Down wards.
Tim Shields, Chief Executive of Hackney Council and Electoral Registration Officer, said: “Time is running out to ensure you can have your say on who your local representatives are next month.
“It’s quick and easy to register to vote, and with just one week to go, take five minutes to do it today."
The deadline to apply to register to vote is midnight on April 19, to register for a postal vote is 5pm on April 20, and for a proxy vote the deadline is 5pm on April 27.
Residents are encouraged to vote by post this year to avoid increased waiting times at polling stations.
Register at gov.uk/register-to-vote.
For more information on the different ways to vote click here or contact electoralservices@hackney.gov.uk or 020 8356 3232.
