News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Local Council

Parents protest plan to close children's centres in Hackney

Logo Icon

Julia Gregory, LDRS

Published: 11:56 AM October 22, 2021   
Protests over the closures of Fernbank & Hillside children's centres

Protests over the closures of Fernbank & Hillside children's centres - Credit: Julia Gregory

Parents and children staged a protest outside Hackney Town Hall to urge council bosses to rethink the proposed closure of two children’s centres.

They took to the square along with other protest groups as a full council meeting went on inside as they bid to save Fernbank and Hillside.

The two centres have been earmarked for closure by the council as it seeks to save £1million from its budget.

Parents say the move would result in a loss of 109 affordable childcare places – with 68 at Fernbank on Fountayne Road and another 41 at Hillside on Leatherside Close. They are also concerned about potential job losses.

Another parent, Petra, who wished not to give her surname, whose child is due to start at Fernbank in the new year said: “If they are closed we are hoping we can get a place with the other children’s centres. We do not have other choices, we can’t afford them.”

You may also want to watch:

Some parents said they might have to consider moving if the centres shut.

Speaking for the Conservative opposition, Cllr Simche Steinberger said: “We have to have tiny little kids standing out there, two- year-olds crying for their centre. It’s an absolute disgrace. It’s unbelievable.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Hundreds arrested after police crackdown on county lines
  2. 2 Clapton: Hunt for metal pole after man badly injured
  3. 3 How Hackney are you? Try our quiz
  1. 4 Drug dealer jailed for murder of Jay John after Dalston attack
  2. 5 Man wanted after alleged sexual offence in Hackney
  3. 6 Calls to boycott Museum of Home until Geffrye statue falls
  4. 7 Morning Lane council homes only possible 'if flats are sold' - says mayor
  5. 8 Nuisance drinkers in Hackney to be fined under new order
  6. 9 Trick or Eat returns to help Hackney Foodbank
  7. 10 The top FIVE Halloween events in Hackney and Islington

Mayor Philip Glanville said: “If we did not have to do this we wouldn’t. We have faced a decade of cuts, £140m taken out of our budget, some of the biggest cuts in London.”

He said there have been changes in demand in the borough, with fewer children and more parents choosing private nurseries. He said there is a 23 per cent vacancy rate at council-run nurseries.

“In the face of change and austerity we have to make those difficult decisions,” he added.

Glanville pledged: "We will support those children and their families impacted and those staff who are working at the centres.”

The borough leader said affected children would be given priority at other children’s centres if there are vacancies. He said there are three other centres in walking distance. The council’s other 18 children’s centres will remain open.

“If we don’t take these decisions now we will not be able to protect that network of early years provision,” the Mayor said.

The council’s consultation on its proposals for children’s services runs until November 16.

Parents are meeting Mayor Glanville to discuss their concerns.

More than 1,000 people have signed an online petition.

Hackney News
East London News
North East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Team GB Hockey hero Helen Richardson-Walsh opening the new Aldi store in Dalston. 

Olympics

New Aldi opens with help from Hackney pupils and Olympian

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Trainee Pc would have been dismissed if he hadn’t resigned

Panel finds gross misconduct proven against arrested Pc

Mike Brooke

person
Broadway market is brimming with vistors browsing the Saturday stalls-

Five reasons why Dalston is one of the coolest places in the world

Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Logo Icon
The black Vauxhall was by the side of the road for several hours.

Two taken to hospital and driver arrested after car flips in Hackney

Herbie Russell

Logo Icon