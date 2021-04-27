Hoxton East and Shoreditch by-election 2021: All your candidates in one place

Published: 3:11 PM April 27, 2021

Here are the candidates for the upcoming May 6 Hoxton East and Shoreditch by-election. - Credit: PA

Hoxton East and Shoreditch voters in the London Mayoral elections on May 6 will also be able to vote in a by-election for a council seat in their ward.

The winner will take the seat vacated by Hackney Labour’s former transport boss Feryal Clark, who is now serving as MP for Enfield.

Below is a list of the candidates on offer in 2021.

Helen Baxter, Liberal Democrats

Helen Baxter, Liberal Democrats. - Credit: Helen Baxter.

An international aid auditor, she joined the Lib Dems after Brexit, voicing “deep concern” over economic damage caused by leaving the EU and alarm at “the nature of political debate moving further to the extremes”.

The Lib Dem candidate has accused Hackney Labour of having “no interest in engaging with residents” on Low Traffic Neighbourhoods, and while in favour of the policy as part of a wider plan to bring in road pricing, improved public transport and cycling infrastructure, has characterised the Town Hall’s approach as “needlessly divisive.”

She said: “The consultation needs to be an open conversation, as no two LTNs are the same, and the schemes will have different impacts in different communities.

"It’s so vital that residents are engaged with the process, and are not shut out anytime they share a view that differs from the council’s position.

“I will be guided by the data and evidence, really listen to residents, and be a strong voice for the whole community.”

Jasmine Cannon-Ikurusi Wigodo, Conservatives

Jasmine Cannon-Ikurusi Wigodo, Conservatives. - Credit: The UK Sapphire Foundation

Jasmine Cannon-Ikurusi Wigodo is campaigning on a platform of improved health and wellbeing, opportunities for employment and training in the borough, a reduction of crime rates, and improved road safety awareness.

Founder of NGO Sapphire Community Group, which works to help young people with employment support, mental health, personal development and empowerment through the creative arts, the Conservative candidate pledged also to work on homelessness and social housing, pledging to be “a voice for the silent voices in our society.”

She said: “I have been on the sidelines for six years trying to make a change through community grassroots work but I believe it is time that I embark on this journey to marry politics and community together.

"I just want to support the community. I know their fears. I know their desires all too well. I know their needs. I just want to be given the chance to speak up for the silenced voices in our community.

"I am passionate. I am driven in helping the community. I never take no for an answer. I keep going until a change occurs. Resilience and determination is my breakfast bar.

"I am no politician. It may sound like a cliche but I was born to do this very thing.

"I was born to make a difference for my community. Everything I have done in life has brought me to this very moment. I hope that you give me a chance to show you who I am and what I can do for you.”

Niall Crowley, Independent

Niall Crowley, Independent. - Credit: Niall Crowley

Former Brexit Party activist Niall Crowley is a prominent figure in the Horrendous Hackney Road Closures campaign, and says that a vote for him will be the start of “the clear out of the technocrats and careerists”.

Speaking out against LTNs as exposing the Town Hall’s “callous disregard for our elderly, disabled and families”, Crowley is also a proponent of a referendum to abolish the mayoral system in Hackney.

He said: “If we can win in Hoxton it will be a massive, democratic blow for residents and against a council that treats residents with contempt and is running our borough into the ground.

“Our campaign has shown that residents possess a wealth of experience, creativity and energy, that could help us solve so many of the problems and difficulties we face.”

Chris Newby, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

The TUSC has challenged Labour candidates both to match their uncompromising stance in pledging to refuse to vote for any cuts in local government, and on their position on the suspension of Jeremy Corbyn from the Labour Party.

Newby has pledged to “fight for the money stolen from Hackney by this Tory government to be returned to fund the local services people in Hackney need.”

He said: “At a time when Hackney council has over 13,000 families on its housing waiting list it should be fighting for the necessary funding for mass council house building, not funding expensive gentrification projects like the Britannia Leisure Centre redevelopment. I have supported the Save Britannia Leisure Centre campaign.”



Charlotte Owusu-Allen, Greens

Charlotte Owusu-Allen, Greens. - Credit: Hackney Green Party

The Green Party are fielding Charlotte Owusu-Allen, a Hackney resident of over 12 years and an entrepreneur who has created a range of vegan and organic hair and skin care products.

Owusu-Allen is motivated by the need to support young people, including young adults who are often forgotten about once they reach the age of 19. She cites as an inspiration Hackney-based youth group RISE 365, which has changed lives but desperately needs additional funding and support.

She would also lobby for entrepreneur grants to help local residents start their own sustainable businesses.

She said: “Covid-19 has shown how important outdoor space is for everyone, especially low-income families in urban areas who are less likely to have their own gardens. The Green Party understands that environmental and social justice go hand-in-hand.

"As a councillor I would fight for a better future for Hackney’s young people and our planet.”

Anya Sizer, Labour & Co-operative

Anya Sizer, Labour & Co-operative. - Credit: Anya Sizer

Mum-of-three Anya is an ambassador for cross-party organisation Compassion in Politics, as well as being a regional organiser for Fertility Network UK and assistant to Labour MP David Lammy.

Recently named as one of Hackney’s Top 100 Women as part of the council’s celebration of women over 30 getting the vote, the Labour candidate has worked through the Volunteer Centre throughout the pandemic, has worked through St John’s Hoxton for a socialist society, and campaigned to bring Play Streets to the borough.

She said: “I’ve lived in Hackney for nearly 20 years. As a mother of three, including one adopted child, I know how to fight for something I care passionately about. I work in politics and I am a volunteer and campaigner. I’m an active member of local parent and faith groups, an adoption and fostering champion, have run a Sunday School, been a PTA Chair and I volunteer at Volunteer Centre Hackney.”

Find the most recent results for the ward from the 2018 London local elections by clicking here.