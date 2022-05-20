Demolition begins to make way for Hoxton homes

The demolition of derelict garages got underway in Hoxton this week to make way for the building of new council housing.

The newly re-elected mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville visited the site at Buckland Street and Wimborne Street where 100 new homes will be built.

The designs were shaped by residents over two years of consultation and will include 44 council social rent homes and 25 shared ownership homes prioritised for people working in Hackney.

Mayor Glanville said: “Bringing this programme home, to the ward and community I used to represent as a councillor means a huge amount to me, the community and local councillors.

“These plans have been shaped by local people in Hoxton, who will also be the first to benefit from these desperately needed homes.”

The project also involves investment to improve public spaces and facilities, including two new children’s play areas and a new ball court.