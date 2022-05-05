Live
Local elections 2022 live results: Hackney mayoral and council votes
Gazette reporters
Published: 5:30 PM May 5, 2022
Updated: 12:30 PM May 6, 2022
Follow live updates from Hackney - where voters this week elect a mayor and their local councillors - as well as the latest from counts across north London.
- Labour mayor Philip Glanville was re-elected with 59% of the vote
- Polls were open on Thursday, May 5 from 7am to 10pm
- The Hackney counts will take place throughout Friday, May 6. The elected mayor result will come in first, possibly around noon, with council results announced in the afternoon.
- Counts in Barnet, Camden, Westminster and Brent are overnight on Thursday into Friday. The counts begin on Friday in Haringey and Islington.
Candidates are standing in the following wards:
Hackney
Brownswood, Cazenove, Clissold, Dalston, De Beauvoir, Hackney Central, Hackney Downs, Hackney Wick, Haggerston, Homerton, Hoxton East & Shoreditch, Hoxton West, King’s Park, Lea Bridge, London Fields, Shacklewell, Springfield, Stamford Hill West, Stoke Newington, Victoria, Woodberry Down