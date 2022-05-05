Local elections 2022 live results: Hackney mayoral and council votes

Live

Labour's Philip Glanville was re-elected as Hackney mayor, with 59% of the vote - Credit: Julia Gregory LDRS

Follow live updates from Hackney - where voters this week elect a mayor and their local councillors - as well as the latest from counts across north London.

Labour mayor Philip Glanville was re-elected with 59% of the vote

Polls were open on Thursday, May 5 from 7am to 10pm

The Hackney counts will take place throughout Friday, May 6. The elected mayor result will come in first, possibly around noon, with council results announced in the afternoon.

Counts in Barnet, Camden, Westminster and Brent are overnight on Thursday into Friday. The counts begin on Friday in Haringey and Islington.

Candidates are standing in the following wards:

Hackney

Brownswood, Cazenove, Clissold, Dalston, De Beauvoir, Hackney Central, Hackney Downs, Hackney Wick, Haggerston, Homerton, Hoxton East & Shoreditch, Hoxton West, King’s Park, Lea Bridge, London Fields, Shacklewell, Springfield, Stamford Hill West, Stoke Newington, Victoria, Woodberry Down