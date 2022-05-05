News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Local Council

Local elections 2022 live results: Hackney mayoral and council votes

Gazette reporters

Published: 5:30 PM May 5, 2022
Updated: 12:30 PM May 6, 2022
Philip Glanville was re-elected as Hackney mayor, with 59% of the vote

Labour's Philip Glanville was re-elected as Hackney mayor, with 59% of the vote - Credit: Julia Gregory LDRS

Follow live updates from Hackney - where voters this week elect a mayor and their local councillors - as well as the latest from counts across north London.

  • Labour mayor Philip Glanville was re-elected with 59% of the vote
  • Polls were open on Thursday, May 5 from 7am to 10pm
  • The Hackney counts will take place throughout Friday, May 6. The elected mayor result will come in first, possibly around noon, with council results announced in the afternoon.
  • Counts in Barnet, Camden, Westminster and Brent are overnight on Thursday into Friday. The counts begin on Friday in Haringey and Islington.

Candidates are standing in the following wards:

Hackney

Brownswood, Cazenove, Clissold, Dalston, De Beauvoir, Hackney Central, Hackney Downs, Hackney Wick, Haggerston, Homerton, Hoxton East & Shoreditch, Hoxton West, King’s Park, Lea Bridge, London Fields, Shacklewell, Springfield, Stamford Hill West, Stoke Newington, Victoria, Woodberry Down

Local Election 2022
Elections
Hackney News
North London News

