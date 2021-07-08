News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Local Council

Anti-LTN group and Hackney Council await High Court ruling on road closures

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 12:52 PM July 8, 2021    Updated: 1:26 PM July 8, 2021
Traffic filter in Hackney Downs Low Traffic Neighbourhood. Picture: Hackney Council

Traffic filter in Hackney Downs Low Traffic Neighbourhood - Credit: Hackney Council

The High Court is considering a legal challenge mounted by anti-LTN campaigners, with a ruling expected next month. 

A judicial review over the way low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) were introduced, via experimental traffic orders without prior consultation, was mounted on June 30 at the High Court.

The green schemes were introduced to encourage residents to walk, cycle and shop locally in the wake of the pandemic and residents have been able to consult on the measures once implemented for up to 18 months.

Residents from Hackney, Islington and Tower Hamlets march to Town Hall in protest of road closures.

Residents from Hackney, Islington and Tower Hamlets march to Town Hall in protest of road closures and other low-traffic measures. - Credit: Joshua Thurston

The legal challenge was mounted by a group opposing low traffic measures called Horrendous Hackney Road Closures. 

It also concerns traffic flow and air pollution impacts, as well as a disproportionate impact on children, people with disabilities, the elderly, faith groups, and Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) residents.

The case follows an announcement last month, that Blue Badge holders will soon be able to drive through traffic filters on some bus routes in future trials of LTNs or on earlier schemes, if made permanent.

Court proceedings ended on July 1 with a ruling expected in August.

You may also want to watch:

Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A stock image of traffic

Rail and road disruption for the week in Hackney, Islington and Tower...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Residents from Hackney, Islington and Tower Hamlets march to Town Hall in protest of road closures.

Hackney Council

Council raises £2.7m by fining drivers for breaching LTNs

Jacob Dirnhuber, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Chris Brembah, 34, of Barnabas Road in Homerton, has been jailed. 

Metropolitan Police

Homerton heroin and crack dealer jailed

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville cuts a ribbon to mark the opening of the new Britannia Leisure Centre.

Health

Free flume rides for young people this summer as New Britannia Leisure...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon