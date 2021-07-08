Anti-LTN group and Hackney Council await High Court ruling on road closures

Published: 12:52 PM July 8, 2021 Updated: 1:26 PM July 8, 2021

The High Court is considering a legal challenge mounted by anti-LTN campaigners, with a ruling expected next month.

A judicial review over the way low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) were introduced, via experimental traffic orders without prior consultation, was mounted on June 30 at the High Court.

The green schemes were introduced to encourage residents to walk, cycle and shop locally in the wake of the pandemic and residents have been able to consult on the measures once implemented for up to 18 months.

Residents from Hackney, Islington and Tower Hamlets march to Town Hall in protest of road closures and other low-traffic measures. - Credit: Joshua Thurston

The legal challenge was mounted by a group opposing low traffic measures called Horrendous Hackney Road Closures.

It also concerns traffic flow and air pollution impacts, as well as a disproportionate impact on children, people with disabilities, the elderly, faith groups, and Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) residents.

The case follows an announcement last month, that Blue Badge holders will soon be able to drive through traffic filters on some bus routes in future trials of LTNs or on earlier schemes, if made permanent.

Court proceedings ended on July 1 with a ruling expected in August.