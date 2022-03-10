Sadiq Khan: 'Rents are forcing two hour journeys for London workers'

Sadiq Khan has expressed “worry” that rising cost of living could decimate London’s “joyful diversity” with the poor being forced out.

On a visit to Hackney, the mayor of London reiterated his call for the government to freeze private rents in the capital.

Ministers have so far rebuffed Labour’s efforts to freeze the rates for two years - a move Mr Khan said will save the tenants £3,000 over the period.

“My worry is that the sort of people who need to be living in inner London, the cleaners, the junior nurses, the junior doctors will not be able to live in the communities they serve,” he said.

“[I have seen cases] where they are not in their community, travelling up to two hours each day to get to work.

“We do not want a situation where London is hollowed out, where people cannot afford to live here.

“We do not want to take the diversity away from London. One of the joys of our city is the mixture of peoples’ backgrounds and it is really important for the government to understand the everyday concerns that Londoners have. The cost of living is the biggest concern Londoners face.”

Private renters make up around a third of those living in the capital. Those struggling to get by are expected to see their hardship intensify when energy bills rise later this spring.

The situation is also affected by repercussions of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine - which could see oil and gas prices spike as a result of sanctions placed on Russia.

Mr Khan spoke on a visit to Gayhurst Community School in London Fields, where he inspected the progress of the eco school street scheme.

He added: “When I was younger, the sort of people who would rent in London were young professionals. Now the situation is that we have 2.4million people (renting) including children.

“For many the rent is going up every year and we also know Londoners are facing a number of challenges. From May, energy prices are going up, the cost of living is rising, and on top of that to have a rent increase - according to independent experts - of an additional £3,000 over the next two years.

“One of the ways to address the cost of living crisis is to freeze rents."

A DLUHC spokesperson said the government offers support including discretionary housing payments, funding for renters in arrears and a £500 million household support fund.

“Recent evidence suggests that rent controls would discourage investment and lead to declining property standards, which would not help landlords or tenants," they said.

“Our Private Rented Sector White Paper in the spring will also set out reforms to make renting fairer for all, including banning ‘no fault’ evictions to protect tenants.”