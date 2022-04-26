News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Operation Mincemeat: Hero's family at plaque unveiling in Hackney

William Mata

Published: 12:51 PM April 26, 2022
Family members and local dignitaries gather for the Operation Mincemeat event in Hackney

Family members and local dignitaries gather for the Operation Mincemeat event in Hackney - Credit: Hackney Council

Hackney’s part in a unique Second World War operation has been marked on the big screen and now closer to home. 

With the release of Operation Mincemeat in cinemas, a commemorative plaque has been installed at the churchyard of St John at Hackney.

On Sunday (April 24) the plaque was unveiled with a reception afterwards at the Town Hall.

The film charts the story of British intelligence in 1943 using the body of a homeless man to pose as a made-up officer whose body was concealed with false information in an attempt to fool enemy generals about the Allies’ plans. 

The plaque in Hackney to mark Operation Mincemeat

The plaque in Hackney to mark Operation Mincemeat - Credit: Hackney Council

Hackney Mortuary was used in the operation, which was headed by Ewen Montagu - played in the film by Colin Firth. 

Last weekend’s event was attended by some of the Montagu family members, the plaque's sponsor from the US, local dignitaries and community leaders.  

The film has so far taken £2.6million at the UK box office and opened to 90 per cent positive reviews from critics. 

