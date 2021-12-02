Protesting workers in wage war with Hackney Council over alleged cuts
Sally Patterson and Cash Boyle
Protests have taken place outside Hackney Town Hall every day this week as the council stands accused of cutting the wages of two of its workers.
Today (December 2) around 50 Hackney Council workers came together to show support for their fellow colleagues.
Two employees from the housing maintenance department, Togo Harrison and Dylan McEvoy, allege Hackney Council has reduced their wages since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The pair - aged 33 and 43 respectively - are one of around 150 workers in this department at the council.
This newspaper spoke to the workers' Unite Union representative, Steve Edwards, who shed some light on this unfolding situation.
"We all work on a pay-on-productivity scheme, so we get paid based on the jobs we do.
"When the pandemic struck, a lot of people understandably didn't want to let us in their houses; we had problems getting materials to do the jobs, so our pay would've been affected."
According to Steve, an agreement was reached with the council to ensure workers' wages weren't reduced during the pandemic.
He says this agreement has mostly "held", but that the two workers above remain affected by the deductions.
Steve is due to meet with council leaders this afternoon to discuss the protesters demands.
The Gazette has contacted Hackney Council for comment on the allegations.