Work begins on £1million Ridley Road revamp

Published: 4:23 PM September 30, 2021 Updated: 5:24 PM September 30, 2021

A £1million Ridley Road market upgrade will see the popular Hackney destination revamped with new street trees, free public Wi-Fi and cashless payment machines.

The upgrade was designed in collaboration with market traders over the last year and work on it begins today (September 30).

The revamp is meant to help make the area greener, safer and more accessible and the changes are part of a wider £1.5m joint investment between Hackney Council and the Mayor of London which also includes work on Ashwin Street.

Mayor of Hackney, Philip Glanville, said: “We started the Dalston Conversation three years ago with a commitment to listening to the priorities of the community so that we can protect what is most important about Dalston and ensure local people and businesses are the first to benefit.

“This landmark investment shows that we’re not just listening, but acting on what we’ve heard – starting by securing the long-term future of Ridley Road Market to keep it at the heart of Dalston and a focal point in a fair recovery from the pandemic.”

The project follows feedback from thousands of residents and community groups through the Dalston Conversation.

You may also want to watch:

Additional improvements to facilities for traders and market-goers will also include places to sit, new signage and a hot food stall zone and market garden area.

Work to improve public spaces will begin on Ashwin Street in October.

The engagement exercise saw a record 5,000 people take part.

It also resulted in the council promising to protect Ridley Road Market and Eastern Curve Garden, champion existing business and culture in the area, deliver affordable spaces for local businesses and to keep and promote diverse shops, restaurants and nightlife.

The investment in Ridley Road and Ashwin Street is one of the first major projects being delivered as part of the Dalston Plan, which is a a new set of guidelines used to shape the future of Dalston.

Consultation on the draft of the Dalston Plan is open until October 1.

Learn more at hackney.gov.uk/regeneration-dalston