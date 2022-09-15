News

A petition has been launched calling for grassroots music venues to be protected against growing noise complaints in Hackney.

A noise abatement notice was served against The Jago in Dalston in June, following 27 complaints in the last year.

The venue's management have lodged and appeal with Highbury Magistrates' Court and have had further talks with the council.

A petition, which has more than 2,000 signatures, states: "This petition is a call-out for collective action to protect The Jago and fellow neighbouring grassroots venues in Hackney against noise complaints and closure."

Co-founder Kwame Otiende said The Jago was already undertaking further measures after the venue was first soundproofed between November 2018 and January 2019.

The Jago, formally known as Passing Clouds, was designated as an Asset of Community Value by the Council in 2016 - Credit: Larry J Photography

"We'd love to see more collaborative ways of dealing with noise complaints," he said. "For example, looking at why this issue is happening; is it just from the venue or maybe the neighbours' windows are single glazed rather than double?

"You have to exhaust all the means first before you send an abatement notice because when you start to receive them it feels almost like the sword hanging over your neck."

He added: "Everyone understands that there has been a lot of gentrification in Hackney and in a way we know that we have contributed to that. But there must be ways of making gentrification work for local people."

Jack Bazalgette, co-founder of community interest company Through The Noise, which puts on events at The Jago, said: "Even if you've just moved to the area, your complaint can have a huge impact on that venue and it can be things like the [permitted volume] getting reduced that lead to the venues eventually closing.

"If you've been happily running for almost 20 years and then you start getting complaints that's because new people have moved to the area. I think precedent should be set that whatever has been there first is what matters."

The council has not confirm that the rise in noise complaints is due to new housing developments, and has not released further details of the complaints.

Cllr Susan Fajana-Thomas, cabinet member for community safety and regulatory services, said: "We're extremely proud of Hackney's reputation as one of the best places in London for a night out, and we're passionate about protecting the music and cultural venues that make our borough unique.

"In 2016, we backed a community campaign to save Passing Clouds, who formally occupied the building, and designated the venue as an asset of community value so that it could continue as a vital part of Dalston's nightlife under the Jago's management today.

"We always try to balance our thriving nightlife with the rights of residents nearby to get a good night's sleep. Noise regulations aren't new and, if it's after 11pm, venues must prevent noise from disturbing neighbouring properties.

“We have been liaising with the Jago about allegations of excessive noise levels – which have also been witnessed by the council. The Jago has responded positively to council officers, however we have continued to receive complaints about noise and have issued an abatement notice, which specifies the steps the Jago must take to reduce noise. Before issuing an abatement notice, the Council must be satisfied that the noise constitutes a nuisance, which is defined by law.

“If the Jago takes the steps outlined in the notice, there will be no further action. We have also asked one of our officers to support the Jago to engage with the abatement notice."

After being boarded up for two-and-a-half years, Dalston’s old Passing Clouds arts hub reopen as community venue The Jago in 2019.

The petition can be found at www.change.org/p/protect-the-jago-other-grassroots-venues-against-rising-noise-complaints-in-hackney