Hackney Gazette > News > Local Council

Community meeting: advice for Hackney people looking to support Ukrainian refugees

Holly Chant

Published: 2:22 PM March 22, 2022
A family from Ukraine cross the border point from Ukraine into Medyka, Poland on March 19

A family from Ukraine cross the border point from Ukraine into Medyka, Poland on March 19 - Credit: PA

A community meeting will be held next week, to inform Hackney residents on how they can support Ukrainian refugees arriving to the borough. 

Local people can find out more about the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Under the sponsorship scheme, anyone with a spare bedroom or home can register their interest to provide a home for Ukrainians fleeing conflict in their home country. 

The council will help with short-term needs, safeguarding checks to ensure accommodation is suitable.

A young girl from Ukraine waits with her mother for a bus to refuge accommodation after crossing from Ukraine into Poland

A young girl from Ukraine kisses her dog as she waits with her mother for a bus to refuge accommodation after they crossed the border point from Ukraine into Poland - Credit: PA

It will also cover initial costs while signposting new arrivals to local services and support. 

The council will be working with residents and community organisations to connect people with spare rooms and homes with groups which can act as main sponsors and help with fundraising. 

The meeting will take place at 4.30-6.30pm on March 29. 

To attend, register at tinyurl.com/2p8n3xsn

Find out more at hackney.gov.uk/refugees

Support Ukraine
Ukraine

