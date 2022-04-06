News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News > Local Council

Hackney services could be compromised if strike takes place

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 4:15 PM April 6, 2022
Updated: 5:12 PM April 6, 2022
Hackney Town Hall entrance. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Town Hall entrance. Picture: Hackney Council - Credit: If you have not been credited to

More than 200 Hackney Council staff are set to strike over six days this and next month because of an “insulting” pay rise offer.

Unite union has called members to strike between April 25-27 and May 3-5. 

Staff have reportedly been offered a 1.75-2.75 per cent pay rise, which falls below the inflation rate of 8.2pc. This figure has been set nationally by the Local Government Association [LGA].

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham has called on Hackney Council to reject the LGA recommendation, table a “proper pay rise” and prevent the possibility of “long-running strike action”. 

She said: “Our Hackney Council members have had enough. They have shouldered 11 years of pay austerity and now they are faced with another insulting pay offer as prices soar.

“These members have Unite’s full support in rejecting the LGA’s derisory proposal and in striving for fair pay. Hackney Council needs to think again and come back with a better deal.”

Unite said wages for the council staff have dropped by 22pc in real terms since 2010. The potential Hackney strike follows on from industrial action currently being held in Northern Ireland.

Most Read

  1. 1 Jailed: 15 north London offenders put behind bars in March
  2. 2 £25k of luxury watches recovered as Stamford Hill man charged
  3. 3 Oreo the Hamster found abandoned in soiled cage on Dalston street
  1. 4 Hackney services could be compromised if strike takes place
  2. 5 Cover-up campaign: Action taken against Shoreditch digital ads
  3. 6 Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged or approved in Hackney
  4. 7 5 family-friendly outings to try in north London this Easter
  5. 8 Platinum Jubilee: Stoke Newington man joins Mel Giedroyc at Buckingham Palace
  6. 9 Guilty: Gang smuggled £3.5m drugs from Jamaica in sweet potato deliveries
  7. 10 All Points East 2022: Opening night line-up confirmed

The union’s regional officer Onay Kasab said: “The fault for bins not being emptied, school buses not running and building services not being available will lie clearly with Hackney Council. Unite has approached the council for talks and the council declined."

A Council spokesperson said: “We know that the cost of living crisis is affecting our staff and understand their anger, however pay for local authorities is negotiated at a national level and we’re not able to make local pay deals.

“National negotiations concluded in February, and staff have already received the increase in salary agreed with unions, and back pay for the last financial year. We are unclear why following these negotiations and pay award, Unite have now decided to take strike action.

“We are concerned about the approach being taken by Unite and urge them to reconsider their strike action. This action will affect the vital frontline services that residents, including those who are vulnerable, rely on the most.

“We will continue to speak to Unite and will update residents on any changes to services should the strike go ahead.”

LGA have been approached for a response.

Hackney News
North East London News

Don't Miss

The Blackface incident was filmed on Lordship Road in Stoke Newington

Ultra-orthodox Jewish group says blackface on Purim was 'unacceptable'

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Two fire engines attended a Hackney fire on Ridley Road

London Fire Brigade

Ridley Road flat damaged by midnight blaze

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Residents have reported more incidents of vandalism to cars. Pic: PA Images

Climate Emergency

Lentil-toting activists claim to be deflating SUV tyres in Hackney

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Kenneth Ajilore, 28, of Prince George Road

London Live News

Stoke Newington man jailed after raping woman in a car after night out

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon