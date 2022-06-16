Plan for 470 homes in Hackney go to consultation

The plans for Woodberry Down - Credit: Woodberry Down

A consultation has started into plans for 470 homes in Hackney as part of phase four of the Woodberry Down project.

The developer is looking to build on a site south of Seven Sisters Road and to the west of Woodberry Grove - offering a mix of social rent and shared ownership.

“The current housing will be replaced with high-quality modern homes for all tenures, new green play areas, and new community spaces for a mixed, integrated and balanced community,” a statement read.

“This second round of public consultation will allow members of the local community to ask questions and provide comments on the emerging designs for Phase 4 of Woodberry Down’s ongoing regeneration schemes.”

The public consultation events are:

· Saturday, June 18, 11am-2pm, at Redmond Community Centre, N4 2HF.

· Tuesday, June 21, 3-7pm, in Rowley Gardens opposite The Edge, N4 1HP.

· Thursday, June 23, 10am-12pm, coffee morning at The Edge, 7 Woodberry Grove, N4 1SN.

· Thursday June 23, 4-8pm, in the Rose Garden opposite Sainsbury’s on Woodberry Grove, N4 2SB.