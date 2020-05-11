Search

Advanced search

Local heroes: Camden group gives away hundreds of tonnes of toiletries from Dalston Warehouse during Covid-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 17:39 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:48 11 May 2020

Four members of the kindness have been spending most of the lockdown in a sweet smelling warehouse filled with toiletries. Pictured in protectice gear are David Goodfellow, Youssef Boutayeb, Peter Knupffer and Robert T. Williams. Picture: Kindness Offensive

Four members of the kindness have been spending most of the lockdown in a sweet smelling warehouse filled with toiletries. Pictured in protectice gear are David Goodfellow, Youssef Boutayeb, Peter Knupffer and Robert T. Williams. Picture: Kindness Offensive

Kindness Offensive

A Camden group is giving away hundreds of tonnes of toiletries and “other free stuff” to people who need it during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The small team has been dealing with hundreds of tonnes of toiletries and The small team has been dealing with hundreds of tonnes of toiletries and "other stuff" like board games for kids. Picture: Kindness Offensive

Camden’s Kindness Offensive moved to Hackney after being gifted a warehouse in Dalston, and since then has been asking companies to donate products which can’t be sold due to the lockdown.

The group hopes locals can help them distribute the goods to residents in need throughout Hackney and beyond.

It has thousands of members “practicing random kindness and senseless acts of beauty”, but has recently downsized the project to just four to ensure social distancing.

Kindness Offensive members drop off packages to Henry Nihill Nursing Home in Edgeware and hope Hackney residents will help to distribute the goods more locally around the borough as well. Picture: Kindness OffensiveKindness Offensive members drop off packages to Henry Nihill Nursing Home in Edgeware and hope Hackney residents will help to distribute the goods more locally around the borough as well. Picture: Kindness Offensive

One of the offensive’s founders David Goodfellow told the Gazette: “We call up big companies and try our best to be as charming as possible. We use a technique we laughingly call phone whispering - cold calling to do good.”

The team of four have given most of the stock, which includes toiletries from homemade cosmetics brand Lush, to charities and local groups and the rest is taken and distributed to local communities by members.

“It seems to have really come together in the spirit of the time. I think people are desperate to do their part. People want to do something positive to make this whole thing a bit brighter and a bit nicer – and that’s certainly why we’re doing it.

One member of the team, Peter Knupffer, has learnt to drive a forklift donated to the cause. Picture: Kindness OffensiveOne member of the team, Peter Knupffer, has learnt to drive a forklift donated to the cause. Picture: Kindness Offensive

“That spirit has kind of met us halfway in every direction we’ve been moving in,” David said.

The group is keen to hear from locals and businesses who’d like to get involved.

David and his friends set up the Kindness Offensive in 2008 after deciding they wanted to do some good in the world. They were inspired by artist Anne Herbert who started the Random Acts of Kindness movement in the 1970s.

The Kindness Offensive has been donating free gifts to people, charities and local groups during the pandemic and were gifted a warehouse to use for the operation - rent and utilities free. Picture: Kindness OffensiveThe Kindness Offensive has been donating free gifts to people, charities and local groups during the pandemic and were gifted a warehouse to use for the operation - rent and utilities free. Picture: Kindness Offensive

The friends walked out into the local area of Camden and started stopping people in the street asking how they could help.

Various requests from people they spoke to that day resulted in them doing things like helping put together a birthday party and buying a box of chocolates.

“So we started calling up companies and telling them we want to do some good and do they have a box of chocolates they could send us.

The Kindness Offensive wants Hackney people and companies to get involved in random acts of kindness and senseless acts of beauty. Picture: Kindness OffensiveThe Kindness Offensive wants Hackney people and companies to get involved in random acts of kindness and senseless acts of beauty. Picture: Kindness Offensive

For the birthday party we spoke to the Moscow state circus. This guy Chris had just been made redundant and was panicking about his daughter turning 12.

The circus gave tickets for his daughters and all their friends but also a clowning, juggling and high wire lesson before the performance.

Something happened at that moment – we had a great deal of fun.” he said.

“People heard about it and one thing led to another – and we were four guys and then we ended up being 40 guys very quickly.

Our numbers grew and we started asking companies for more. Initially we were asking for one box of chocolates, then a van-full and eventually we were asking for lorry loads.”

David hopes to get more people involved in random acts of kindness because he says: “Doing good is fun and it’s fun to be kind.”

To find out more about the Kindness Offensive visit http://thekindnessoffensive.com/

For the latest coronavirus news from Hackney and across London follow our live blog here, visit our corona virus page, or join our Facebook group here.

Or to find more groups, networks and organisations like this in Hackney providing support during the Coronavirus lockdown visit our There With You Essential List.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Hackney

A man has been arrested by the Met Police. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Hackney has third highest coronavirus death rate in country

Views from St Augustine's Tower, looking down on Mare Street and Hackney Central Station and the city on the horizon. Picture: Melissa Page

Hackney teachers protest ‘dangerous’ early reopening of schools

The teachers protest in Hackney against the early reopening of schools. Picture: Submitted by Dean Ryan

Hackney flatpack home designers set laser cutters to work making NHS visors

Nick Newman of U-Build. Picture: J�rn Tomter/@jorntomter/@ilovechatsworthroad

Man wanted after teenage girl sexually assaulted on W15 bus in Hackney

Do you know this man? He is wanted over a sexual assault on the W15 bus.

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Hackney

A man has been arrested by the Met Police. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Hackney has third highest coronavirus death rate in country

Views from St Augustine's Tower, looking down on Mare Street and Hackney Central Station and the city on the horizon. Picture: Melissa Page

Hackney teachers protest ‘dangerous’ early reopening of schools

The teachers protest in Hackney against the early reopening of schools. Picture: Submitted by Dean Ryan

Hackney flatpack home designers set laser cutters to work making NHS visors

Nick Newman of U-Build. Picture: J�rn Tomter/@jorntomter/@ilovechatsworthroad

Man wanted after teenage girl sexually assaulted on W15 bus in Hackney

Do you know this man? He is wanted over a sexual assault on the W15 bus.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Tottenham ‘will not let Ndombele leave’ this summer

Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele gets past Red Star Belgrade's Jose Alberto Canas during the UEFA Champions League Group B match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Arsenal legend Wright reveals online racist abuse

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright

Coronavirus: Professional sport in England could resume behind closed doors

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

Looking back: Arsenal Women end seven-year wait to lift WSL trophy

Arsenal women's captain Kim Little celebrates with the trophy during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 11

Martina Navratilova triumphantly holds up the Wimbledon Ladies Singles trophy after her victory over No2 seed Chris Evert Lloyd
Drive 24