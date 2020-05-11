Local heroes: Camden group gives away hundreds of tonnes of toiletries from Dalston Warehouse during Covid-19 pandemic

Four members of the kindness have been spending most of the lockdown in a sweet smelling warehouse filled with toiletries. Pictured in protectice gear are David Goodfellow, Youssef Boutayeb, Peter Knupffer and Robert T. Williams. Picture: Kindness Offensive Kindness Offensive

A Camden group is giving away hundreds of tonnes of toiletries and “other free stuff” to people who need it during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The small team has been dealing with hundreds of tonnes of toiletries and "other stuff" like board games for kids. Picture: Kindness Offensive The small team has been dealing with hundreds of tonnes of toiletries and "other stuff" like board games for kids. Picture: Kindness Offensive

Camden’s Kindness Offensive moved to Hackney after being gifted a warehouse in Dalston, and since then has been asking companies to donate products which can’t be sold due to the lockdown.

The group hopes locals can help them distribute the goods to residents in need throughout Hackney and beyond.

It has thousands of members “practicing random kindness and senseless acts of beauty”, but has recently downsized the project to just four to ensure social distancing.

Kindness Offensive members drop off packages to Henry Nihill Nursing Home in Edgeware and hope Hackney residents will help to distribute the goods more locally around the borough as well. Picture: Kindness Offensive Kindness Offensive members drop off packages to Henry Nihill Nursing Home in Edgeware and hope Hackney residents will help to distribute the goods more locally around the borough as well. Picture: Kindness Offensive

One of the offensive’s founders David Goodfellow told the Gazette: “We call up big companies and try our best to be as charming as possible. We use a technique we laughingly call phone whispering - cold calling to do good.”

The team of four have given most of the stock, which includes toiletries from homemade cosmetics brand Lush, to charities and local groups and the rest is taken and distributed to local communities by members.

“It seems to have really come together in the spirit of the time. I think people are desperate to do their part. People want to do something positive to make this whole thing a bit brighter and a bit nicer – and that’s certainly why we’re doing it.

One member of the team, Peter Knupffer, has learnt to drive a forklift donated to the cause. Picture: Kindness Offensive One member of the team, Peter Knupffer, has learnt to drive a forklift donated to the cause. Picture: Kindness Offensive

“That spirit has kind of met us halfway in every direction we’ve been moving in,” David said.

The group is keen to hear from locals and businesses who’d like to get involved.

David and his friends set up the Kindness Offensive in 2008 after deciding they wanted to do some good in the world. They were inspired by artist Anne Herbert who started the Random Acts of Kindness movement in the 1970s.

The Kindness Offensive has been donating free gifts to people, charities and local groups during the pandemic and were gifted a warehouse to use for the operation - rent and utilities free. Picture: Kindness Offensive The Kindness Offensive has been donating free gifts to people, charities and local groups during the pandemic and were gifted a warehouse to use for the operation - rent and utilities free. Picture: Kindness Offensive

The friends walked out into the local area of Camden and started stopping people in the street asking how they could help.

Various requests from people they spoke to that day resulted in them doing things like helping put together a birthday party and buying a box of chocolates.

“So we started calling up companies and telling them we want to do some good and do they have a box of chocolates they could send us.

The Kindness Offensive wants Hackney people and companies to get involved in random acts of kindness and senseless acts of beauty. Picture: Kindness Offensive The Kindness Offensive wants Hackney people and companies to get involved in random acts of kindness and senseless acts of beauty. Picture: Kindness Offensive

For the birthday party we spoke to the Moscow state circus. This guy Chris had just been made redundant and was panicking about his daughter turning 12.

The circus gave tickets for his daughters and all their friends but also a clowning, juggling and high wire lesson before the performance.

Something happened at that moment – we had a great deal of fun.” he said.

“People heard about it and one thing led to another – and we were four guys and then we ended up being 40 guys very quickly.

Our numbers grew and we started asking companies for more. Initially we were asking for one box of chocolates, then a van-full and eventually we were asking for lorry loads.”

David hopes to get more people involved in random acts of kindness because he says: “Doing good is fun and it’s fun to be kind.”

To find out more about the Kindness Offensive visit http://thekindnessoffensive.com/

