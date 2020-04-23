Search

Local heroes: Hackney friends make care packages for Covid-19 patients

PUBLISHED: 12:50 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 23 April 2020

Bella and Pam delivered their first 100 care packages on April 18. Picture: Care Packages UK

Care Packages UK

A Hackney nurse and her friend have joined forces to deliver care packages to Covid-19 patients all over London.

Bella and Pam will conitnue fundraising to deliver more care packages to people in hospital suffering from coronavirus. Logo illustrated by: Dide TengizBella and Pam will conitnue fundraising to deliver more care packages to people in hospital suffering from coronavirus. Logo illustrated by: Dide Tengiz

Nurse Pam Robertshaw and Bella Phillips have been putting together toiletries style care packages full of essentials to give to coronavirus patients and have raised about £1500 for the project since they started fundraising on April 11.

Bella Phillips told the Gazette: “Being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 can be a very scary and isolating time for people. As families aren’t able to visit patients, they don’t have all the nice things that their families would normally be able to bring in for them.”

The packages include a toothbrush, toothpaste, shower gel, lip salve, a comb and a hand-made Lino print.

The pair delivered the first 100 to Chelsea and Westminster hospital, where Pam works, last Saturday (April 18).

Upon delivering the packages volunteers from the hospital drop them off to patients.

Bella said: “The packs are a small and practical way of showing care and love for the patients through this unsettling time.”

To donate click here or send money through paypal to the account: uk.care.packages@gmail.com

For more info visit the Care Packages facebook page by clicking here

For the latest coronavirus news from Hackney and across London follow our live blog here, visit our corona virus page, or join our Facebook group here.

Or to find more groups, networks and organisations like this in Hackney providing support during the Coronavirus lockdown visit our There With You Essential List.

Most Read

Sophie Fagan and Michael Allieu: Two more Homerton Hospital workers die after contracting coronavirus

Homerton nurse Michael Allieu, who has died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: @NursingNotesUK

Man wanted after teenage girl sexually assaulted on W15 bus in Hackney

Do you know this man? He is wanted over a sexual assault on the W15 bus.

Coronavirus: Taskforce working with Stamford Hill Charedi community on social distancing

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Coronavirus: 20 deaths in a week at Homerton Hospital as cases hit 568

The Homerton Hospital. Picture: Archant

