Local heroes: Hackney friends make care packages for Covid-19 patients
PUBLISHED: 12:50 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 23 April 2020
Care Packages UK
A Hackney nurse and her friend have joined forces to deliver care packages to Covid-19 patients all over London.
Nurse Pam Robertshaw and Bella Phillips have been putting together toiletries style care packages full of essentials to give to coronavirus patients and have raised about £1500 for the project since they started fundraising on April 11.
Bella Phillips told the Gazette: “Being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 can be a very scary and isolating time for people. As families aren’t able to visit patients, they don’t have all the nice things that their families would normally be able to bring in for them.”
The packages include a toothbrush, toothpaste, shower gel, lip salve, a comb and a hand-made Lino print.
The pair delivered the first 100 to Chelsea and Westminster hospital, where Pam works, last Saturday (April 18).
Upon delivering the packages volunteers from the hospital drop them off to patients.
Bella said: “The packs are a small and practical way of showing care and love for the patients through this unsettling time.”
To donate click here or send money through paypal to the account: uk.care.packages@gmail.com
For more info visit the Care Packages facebook page by clicking here
