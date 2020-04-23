Local heroes: Hackney friends make care packages for Covid-19 patients

Bella and Pam delivered their first 100 care packages on April 18. Picture: Care Packages UK Care Packages UK

A Hackney nurse and her friend have joined forces to deliver care packages to Covid-19 patients all over London.

Bella and Pam will conitnue fundraising to deliver more care packages to people in hospital suffering from coronavirus. Logo illustrated by: Dide Tengiz Bella and Pam will conitnue fundraising to deliver more care packages to people in hospital suffering from coronavirus. Logo illustrated by: Dide Tengiz

Nurse Pam Robertshaw and Bella Phillips have been putting together toiletries style care packages full of essentials to give to coronavirus patients and have raised about £1500 for the project since they started fundraising on April 11.

Bella Phillips told the Gazette: “Being admitted to hospital with Covid-19 can be a very scary and isolating time for people. As families aren’t able to visit patients, they don’t have all the nice things that their families would normally be able to bring in for them.”

The packages include a toothbrush, toothpaste, shower gel, lip salve, a comb and a hand-made Lino print.

The pair delivered the first 100 to Chelsea and Westminster hospital, where Pam works, last Saturday (April 18).

Upon delivering the packages volunteers from the hospital drop them off to patients.

Bella said: “The packs are a small and practical way of showing care and love for the patients through this unsettling time.”

