Local heroes: Inspired by Captain Tom Moore Hackney 7 year-old cycles 100 miles for charity

PUBLISHED: 17:29 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 05 May 2020

Pepa Bembridge has cycled 100 miles in 10 days. Picture: Eleanor Bembridge

Pepa Bembridge has cycled 100 miles in 10 days. Picture: Eleanor Bembridge

Eleanor Bembridge

Inspired by Captain Tom Moore a seven year old girl from Hackney has been cycling 10 miles every day for 10 days to raise money for families struggling through the coronavirus pandemic.

The seven year old has been raising money for the charity Action For Children. Picture: Eleanor BembridgeThe seven year old has been raising money for the charity Action For Children. Picture: Eleanor Bembridge

After Pepa Bembridge heard about war veteran Captain Tom Moore’s remarkable fundraising efforts, which saw him raise almost £33 million for the NHS, she decided to do something similar for the charity Action For Children.

Pepa has cycled 90 miles so far and will complete the task she set herself tomorrow on May 6.

Pepa's mother Eleanor Bembridge says she is really proud of her daughter for taking on the challenge for charity. Picture: Eleanor BembridgePepa's mother Eleanor Bembridge says she is really proud of her daughter for taking on the challenge for charity. Picture: Eleanor Bembridge

She told the Gazette: “It’s nice to be kind because it makes people happy, I decided to take on the bike ride because I want to help people.”

Action For Children helps vulnerable families who have lost their incomes and many are struggling more than ever since the lockdown. Pepa has raised almost £1,500 for the cause which is close to her heart.

The long bike rides have taken her all over London but have also made her very hungry. Picture: Eleanor BembridgeThe long bike rides have taken her all over London but have also made her very hungry. Picture: Eleanor Bembridge

She said: “It’s been a challenge to cycle 10 miles a day because I get very hungry but my dad brings along some biscuits to keep me going!”

To donate to Pepa’s fundraiser click here.

Pepa was inspired by Captain Tom Moore who raised millions of pounds for the NHS after setting himself the task to complete 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday. Picture: Eleanor BembridgePepa was inspired by Captain Tom Moore who raised millions of pounds for the NHS after setting himself the task to complete 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday. Picture: Eleanor Bembridge

For more information about Action For Children visit https://www.actionforchildren.org.uk/

She has raised £1,500 for the charity Action For Children. Picture: Eleanor BembridgeShe has raised £1,500 for the charity Action For Children. Picture: Eleanor Bembridge

Topic Tags:

