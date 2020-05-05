Local heroes: Inspired by Captain Tom Moore Hackney 7 year-old cycles 100 miles for charity
PUBLISHED: 17:29 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 05 May 2020
Eleanor Bembridge
Inspired by Captain Tom Moore a seven year old girl from Hackney has been cycling 10 miles every day for 10 days to raise money for families struggling through the coronavirus pandemic.
After Pepa Bembridge heard about war veteran Captain Tom Moore’s remarkable fundraising efforts, which saw him raise almost £33 million for the NHS, she decided to do something similar for the charity Action For Children.
Pepa has cycled 90 miles so far and will complete the task she set herself tomorrow on May 6.
She told the Gazette: “It’s nice to be kind because it makes people happy, I decided to take on the bike ride because I want to help people.”
Action For Children helps vulnerable families who have lost their incomes and many are struggling more than ever since the lockdown. Pepa has raised almost £1,500 for the cause which is close to her heart.
She said: “It’s been a challenge to cycle 10 miles a day because I get very hungry but my dad brings along some biscuits to keep me going!”
To donate to Pepa’s fundraiser click here.
For more information about Action For Children visit https://www.actionforchildren.org.uk/
