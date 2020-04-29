Local Heroes: Young Hackney volunteers support their communities during Covid-19 outbreak
PUBLISHED: 09:56 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:56 29 April 2020
Badu
A sports company based in Olympic Park’s Here East has mobilised young volunteers to man a new food bank and helpline for people who need help during the coronavirus lockdown.
Badu Sports’ One Community Initiative involves a food bank, mental health and community support helpline and soup kitchen. The initiatives main focus is to assist people from BAME communities disproportionately affected by corona virus.
It has been working with five schools in some of the most deprived areas of Hackney to help feed families who are struggling.
Managing director of Badu Sports, Nana Badu, told the Gazette about the importance of getting young people to volunteer during the lockdown.
He said: “A key reason is that we know young people can often feel disengaged. We’re combatting this by engaging them in something worthwhile [because] it’s important we make them feel like they are the most important commodity in supporting their community.”
The young volunteers from Badu Sports have been waking up early each morning and lining up to buy supplies for the food bank and for vulnerable people in their areas.
Nana remembers when he asked if his young volunteers would like to help people during the crisis.
He told the Gazette: “They looked at me like I was silly, basically, why was I even asking? And said ‘Of course we’ll be there’.”
The founder of Badu Sports says the biggest thing in setting up its One Community Initiative is making sure things aren’t being done to the communities they serve but with them.
Nana says it’s important to build trust and reach out to people as it’s not easy to ask for help or even fill in the forms often needed to access support.
Someone with an unsettled immigration status, no recourse to public funds or difficulties speaking English may not only have difficulties accessing vital services but also with trusting local authorities.
Nana says people call the helpline for many different reasons and the Badu community is using it to inform their response while allowing personalised support for families who call in.
The company has also made sure to keep up its sport sessions online.
Call the Badu helpline from 11:30am-9.30pm on 07494906206
To support Badu Sports’ One Community Initiative visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/onecommunity
To contact Badu Sports click here
.
