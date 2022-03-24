Hackney centre celebrates Kurdish New Year
- Credit: Supplied
A Kurdish and Turkish community centre in Hackney celebrated Kurdish New Year this week.
The borough's local London Assembly Member Sem Moema visited Halkevi Kurdish and Turkish Community Centre on Dalston Lane to find out more about the community and important date.
Known as Newroz, the Kurdish celebration on March 20 marks the arrival of spring and the new year.
On her visit, Ms Moema praised the centre for the "vital work” it does in helping Kurdish and Turkish speaking Londoners “settle and thrive in the capital”.
Ms Moema met the centre’s committee members, as well as co-chair of the Kurdish Assembly of the UK, Elif Sarican.
She heard how it was set up in the 1980s to provide translation services, youth services, folk-dancing courses, English lessons and tutoring.
Ms Moema said: “It was an honour to celebrate Newroz at the Halkevi Community Centre and share in the experience of Kurdish Londoners as they reflect on their peoples' long struggle for democracy and freedom and look forward to new possibilities ahead."
